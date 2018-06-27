Tank Crushes VW Polo at Intersection in Belarus

The FAA Really Hates Airplane Noise, NASA Has a Fix

Of all the ways to total a car, this must be the most effortless - and yet the most spectacular, too. One pensioner and his grandson from Belarus are lucky to be alive and unharmed, after a tank smashed into their car. 7 photos



The incident occurred in Grodno, during a military parade, with the pensioner and his grandson waiting in traffic, for the parade to pass. Videos of the incident and from its aftermath are available below: in the latter, you can see a first tank negotiate the corner, while the second skids and runs right on top of the first car in the column.



The pensioner and his grandson were in the Volkswagen Polo, which was totaled in the impact. With all that, they somehow managed to escape unharmed. Reports say that they got out of the wrecked vehicle on their own and, though still in shock, waited for police to arrive on the scene.



“We were waiting, letting the military column pass, after they entered the road from a side road,” the pensioner told the local media. “After a few tanks passed by, one started sliding and crashed into my car.”



The military is yet to address the incident in any way, but the Mail has photos of the pensioner shaking hands with soldiers, supposedly taken after the accident. It’s safe to assume there are no hard feelings on either side, which must mean the costs for a new car will be covered by the military.



New car or no new car, the two men in the VW Polo Variant must be thankful to still be alive. After all, not everyone comes this close to being run over by a tank and live to tell the story.