No Driving License, No Problem: You Can Still Drive a Rental Supercar

No driving license? Are you not even close to the legal age to pass the driving test and get your license (but are at least 12)? Not a problem, according to one exotic car booking agency.
While with many car rental agencies you have to provide the legal documentation to show that you are allowed at the wheel, one in particular doesn’t care about formalities. Heck, they will even let you at the wheel of a powerful supercar as if it were nothing.
The company in question is called TrackDays and it operates in the UK. Bummer for non-UK residents. The Drive notes that over 45% of learner drivers failed their driving test in 2018, according to figures released by the Department for Transport. It also says that business is booming for TrackDays, which makes sense. After all, it’s not every day that you come across a nooking company that will let you at the wheel of a supercar when you don’t even have a driver’s license.
Not only that, but TrackDays will even let underage drivers try out their fleet. A post on the official website notes that only drivers older than 12 may apply and that those under 18 must show up accompanied by an adult.
Making the deal even sweeter is that prices can go as low as $63 (£49). Indeed, for this kind of money and without a proper driver’s license, for whatever reason, you can drive a Ferrari F430, an Aston Martin V8 Vantage, a BMW i8 or a Jaguar F-Type. And these are just 4 of the many options available.
In case you’re wondering what the catch is, why, yes, there is one. There are several of them, in fact: you can’t drive by yourself and will be accompanied by a driving instructor. First off, though, you will only be allowed in the car after you’ve received some on-the-spot training on how to operate such a powerful car, you know, without crashing it.
Then, you will drive on a closed track. So much for taking your undocumented driving skills on the road!
Third and most importantly, you will only get to drive the car for 3 miles (4.8 km). You could have probably coped with the first 2, but this one is a real party-pooper.
Then again, you could choose to look on the bright side: the short distance is still enough to get you a feel of what it’s like to drive a supercar. Maybe that will motivate you to work harder and get your driving license, so you can really test it.
