UK Car Rental Association Calls for Action Against Vehicle Terrorism

In recent years, the number of terrorist attacks with low-tech means has increased in Europe. Despite the lack of a serious incident in the past year, the fact that terrorists have begun exploiting faults in the car rental market has prompted several organizations into calling for better collaboration with government authorities.

The organization says there are 15.5 million rental transactions every year in the UK alone, making for a nearly impossible task of preventing a wannabe terrorist from getting his hands on a 2-ton + weapon on wheels.



BVRLA says the shift from firearms or airplanes to cars is caused by the fact that it is easier for bad guys to rent a vehicle without drawing attention upon themselves. It is essential, says the organization, that rental companies, insurance companies, and the government work together.



BVRLA asks the British government to support the idea of a compulsory national accreditation scheme that would make it possible only for rental companies that meet minimum requirements regarding counter-terrorism security to activate on this market.



They also ask for the authorities to increase counter-terrorism awareness training and guidance for personnel, and actively support Action Counters Terrorism, a nationwide campaign that encourages Brits to report any suspicious activity.



According to data compiled by BVRLA, between March and June 2017, there have been three terror attacks perpetrated using rental vehicles. In all, 14 people have died, and almost 90 were injured during the attacks.



