Most Exclusive Scrambler Ever Revealed as the Ducati 1100 Sport Pro Club Italia

A number of people, not few, don’t shy away from calling Ducati the Ferrari of the motorcycle world. And given what the Italians can do with their knowledge, that assumption is not far from the truth.
Take the Ducati Scrambler 1100 Sport PRO, for instance. The cafe-racer is pure motoring joy, packing a 1,079cc engine good for 86 hp and looks to die for. Selling for £12,795 in the UK ($15,800), it is one of the most serious propositions in its segment.
And it is also the perfect base for special edition bikes, like the uber-exclusive one announced this week by the Borgo Panigale-based bike builder. Called Scrambler Ducati Club Italia, it is a limited-edition version reserved exclusively for Scuderia Club Italia members, an organization comprising owners of mostly Italian cars, racers and car enthusiasts.
This is not the first time Ducati worked together with the organization. Back in 1995, a limited run called Monster 900 Club Italia was born and quickly became, because of the just 36 bikes ever made, one of the most coveted Ducatis ever.
For this year’s edition, the Scrambler Ducati 1100 Sport PRO acts as a base on which special graphics and “an impressive accessories package” were applied.
Sporting a bi-color paint scheme in red and blue standing over aluminum-look components, it presents unique appointments such as a red leather seat, Club Italia logos, spoked wheels, and an aluminum plaque on the frame showing the series number.
Technical upgrades include titanium silencers, a billet aluminum tank cap, aluminum brake and clutch levers, brake and clutch fluid reservoir covers, frame plugs, footpegs, and to top it all off a headlight mesh guard.
Ducati says the special version of the 1100 will begin shipping in September complete with a personalized bike cover, a certificate of authenticity and a hand-crafted Bell helmet that matches the color of the bike. Prices have not been announced – not that it makes a difference, considering that not many of us are members of the Scuderia Club Italia.
