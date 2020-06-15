Urban Graffiti Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE Is the Newest, Coolest Fun Machine

Back in 2005, Italian bike maker Ducati introduced the Hypermotard, a build that would climb to the peak of success right from the start, being named that year’s Best of Show award at EICMA. Since then, the range has expanded to include a variety of models, the newest of which, 950 RVE, was revealed this week.
The motorcycle is your usual Hypermotard monster, only tweaked in such a way, both mechanically and visually, to be one of the most exciting proposition in its segment.
The first thing that hits you is the special livery the bike is wrapped in. Taking its cues from the Hypermotard 950 Concept show in 2019 at the Concours d’Elegance Villa d’Este, the paint scheme is the work of the Ducati Style Center and is meant to emphasize the “lightness and aggression of the bike” with an urban graffiti-like graphics, one that doesn’t look too far from an airbrush process.
Compared to other of the bikes in its family, the Hypermotard 950 RVE retains the minimalist look of the 1100: it is equipped with an open handlebar, comes with narrow side profile, and a large "tone on tone" Ducati logo on the seat.
The frame holds a reworked variant of the 937ci engine from the Ducati Testastretta 11° family. The twin-cylinder is 1.5 kg lighter then it usually is, and comes with 4 more horsepower than in the preceding variant: that’s a total of 114 hp at 9,000 rpm and peak torque at 7,250 rpm.
The Italians also released a short video showing what the new motorcycle can do in the hands of an experienced rider, and captioned it “a new player has entered the match: Hypermotard 950 RVE with Graffiti livery, and thrilling attitude. Now equipped with the Ducati Quick Shift Up and Down EVO to level up your game.”
You can watch the action below this text.
The first thing that hits you is the special livery the bike is wrapped in. Taking its cues from the Hypermotard 950 Concept show in 2019 at the Concours d’Elegance Villa d’Este, the paint scheme is the work of the Ducati Style Center and is meant to emphasize the “lightness and aggression of the bike” with an urban graffiti-like graphics, one that doesn’t look too far from an airbrush process.
Compared to other of the bikes in its family, the Hypermotard 950 RVE retains the minimalist look of the 1100: it is equipped with an open handlebar, comes with narrow side profile, and a large "tone on tone" Ducati logo on the seat.
The frame holds a reworked variant of the 937ci engine from the Ducati Testastretta 11° family. The twin-cylinder is 1.5 kg lighter then it usually is, and comes with 4 more horsepower than in the preceding variant: that’s a total of 114 hp at 9,000 rpm and peak torque at 7,250 rpm.
The Italians also released a short video showing what the new motorcycle can do in the hands of an experienced rider, and captioned it “a new player has entered the match: Hypermotard 950 RVE with Graffiti livery, and thrilling attitude. Now equipped with the Ducati Quick Shift Up and Down EVO to level up your game.”
You can watch the action below this text.