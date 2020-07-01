White-Framed 1992 BMW R100 R Is Not Something That Crosses Your Screen Everyday

Custom motorcycles are incredible displays of metal sculpting and color play. People love to twist and bend the metal into incredible shapes, and to make them even more eye-popping, like to drown the metal in colors and combinations as rare as possible.
But white? Well, white is not exactly a color of choice for a motorcycle. Sure, it may work great on cars (white is, after all, one of the most popular car colors out there, along with black), but for reasons no one cared to look into, white is not a favorite color on two-wheelers.
That doesn’t mean they don’t exist, but there’s very few of them, and you mostly get to see them used by police, for instance. And that’s the case only if we’re talking about production bikes, because when custom builds come into play, white is completely out the door.
Yet a Paris-based garage by the name of Blitz Motorcycles did not shy away from using white. Acting as per a request of a customer, they took a 1992 BMW R100 R and applied a matte white powder on the whole frame, the foot rests, side stand, and fork legs.
To give it a little bit of contrast, candy red (also a not-so-common color in custom building) was applied on the tank – which is not a BMW piece, but a Honda one.
The motorcycle, nicknamed Numero Uno, is one of a kind. It sports a custom made rear loop, a unique seat, a handlebar taken from a Triumph, and 18-inch wheels front and back. The engine is the one the motorcycle shipped with, only rebuilt and fitted with a new ignition system, and a custom exhaust pipe.
We are not how much it cost to put this whole thing together (it happened a while back), but the result, even with this color on, is not at all half bad.
