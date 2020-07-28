autoevolution
It includes two mini-bikes for youngsters, one medium and one full sized two-wheelers.

KTM’s 2021 Lineup Is Electrifying

You’ll probably remember the SX-E 5 as being introduced to us last year and are likely familiar with its older cousin, the Freeride E-XC. Their upcoming counterparts are expected to bring along an exciting variety of improvements to look forward to, but it’s the two smaller bikes that really grabbed my attention.

Built in partnership with Stacyc, KTM’s Factory Replica Stacyc 12eDrive and 16eDrive are entry-level bikes with the objective of making riding accessible to children aged between three and eight. They may look slightly odd, but if my parents gave the 5-year-old me one of these, I’d be awestruck!

The cute 12eDrive is the tiniest of the bunch, suitable for ages 3 to 5. Weighing only 17 lbs (7.7 kg), it sits on 12-inch tires and has a seat height of just 13 inches, so it shouldn’t be too intimidating for the little rider. As a safety measure, three separate power modes are featured to control its maximum speed; Training, with a top speed of 5 mph (8 kph), Transitional – 7 mph (11 kph) and Advanced – 9 mph (14 kph). These single-digit numbers should give peace of mind to any parents out there worrying about potential injuries.

Stacyc 12eDrive’s battery life should provide for up to 60 minutes of pure fun. Recharging will take a closely similar period, but you have the option of replacing it altogether, should the youngster get that impatient.

Next up is 12eDrive’s brother (they could almost be twins), the KTM Factory Replica 16eDrive. The 16-inch tires and 17 inch seat height make it ideal for kids between 5 and 8 years old. Top speed was increased on each power mode, save for the first (Transitional - 7.5 mph, Advanced – 13 mph) and its 4AH, 20V lithium-ion battery is charged at the same rate as that of its sibling.

Both models are equipped with a multifunctional display near the twist throttle, where indicators for battery status and the selected power mode can be found. Their impressively light weight is partially due to the use of a very BMX-looking TIG-welded Aluminum frame.

Our lineup continues with KTM’s SX-E 5, which debuted in 2019 as an extremely promising electric dirt bike, still receiving a fair share of praise to this date. And no wonder, it’s fantastic!

For 2021, SX-E 5 comes with a new WP Xact 35mm fork, 0.5 lbs lighter than the previous model’s front suspension, but has otherwise remained more or less identical to its predecessor. And we can’t criticize that, considering how well the forerunner has proved to perform.

Last but not least, the final sensation on our list is a fresh Freeride E-XC. Revealed as the only full-sized model of KTM’s upcoming electric range, the E-XC provides an astounding 13.4-inches of ground clearance and seat height of 35.8 inches. A liquid-cooled brushless electric motor from 2020’s Freeride counterpart also makes a reappearance and delivers up to 30 ft-lbs of torque from the very moment you twist that throttle.

Performance on the new E-XC will be boosted by a new Formula brake system with a two-piston front and single-piston rear caliper. Other modifications include a larger brake disc and new master cylinder on its rear. Sounds sweet!

Now, this is what I call a family package.
