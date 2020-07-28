KTM’s 2021 Lineup Is Electrifying

You’ll probably remember the SX-E 5 as being introduced to us last year and are likely familiar with its older cousin, the Freeride E-XC. Their upcoming counterparts are expected to bring along an exciting variety of improvements to look forward to, but it’s the two smaller bikes that really grabbed my attention.
Built in partnership with Stacyc, KTM’s Factory Replica Stacyc 12eDrive and 16eDrive are entry-level bikes with the objective of making riding accessible to children aged between three and eight. They may look slightly odd, but if my parents gave the 5-year-old me one of these, I’d be awestruck!
Stacyc 12eDrive’s battery life should provide for up to 60 minutes of pure fun. Recharging will take a closely similar period, but you have the option of replacing it altogether, should the youngster get that impatient.
Next up is 12eDrive’s brother (they could almost be twins), the KTM Factory Replica 16eDrive. The 16-inch tires and 17 inch seat height make it ideal for kids between 5 and 8 years old. Top speed was increased on each power mode, save for the first (Transitional - 7.5 mph, Advanced – 13 mph) and its 4AH, 20V lithium-ion battery is charged at the same rate as that of its sibling.
Our lineup continues with KTM’s SX-E 5, which debuted in 2019 as an extremely promising electric dirt bike, still receiving a fair share of praise to this date. And no wonder, it’s fantastic!
For 2021, SX-E 5 comes with a new WP Xact 35mm fork, 0.5 lbs lighter than the previous model’s front suspension, but has otherwise remained more or less identical to its predecessor. And we can’t criticize that, considering how well the forerunner has proved to perform.
Performance on the new E-XC will be boosted by a new Formula brake system with a two-piston front and single-piston rear caliper. Other modifications include a larger brake disc and new master cylinder on its rear. Sounds sweet!
Now, this is what I call a family package.
