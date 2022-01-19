autoevolution
Milestone Kicks Off Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5 Pre-Orders

19 Jan 2022
Milestone, the studio behind the critically acclaimed Hot Wheels Unleashed and MotoGP 21, have another ace under their sleeve, which will be revealed in just a few months. Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5 is the latest entry in the most beloved and realistic Supercross series.
If you’ve been keeping your eyes on this one, we’re happy to report that Milestone kicked off Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5 pre-orders. The digital version of the game is now available for pre-purchase on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Fans of the franchise and newcomers to the Supercross series can choose between two versions of the game, Standard Edition and Special Edition. Here is what each of these versions includes:Standard Edition
  • Full Game
  • Customization Pack Ice Blizzard
  • Customization Pack Fire Storm
Special Edition
  • Full Game
  • Season Pass (which includes Credits Multiplayer, Legends Pack Vol. 1 & 2, US Open Track, Neon Pack, Allegiance Pack)
  • Early Access 3 days
  • Customization Pack Ice Blizzard
  • Customization Pack Fire Storm

Unfortunately, the game will not be available for pre-order on Steam, but PC players can add Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5 to their wishlist and purchase it at launch.

In the same piece of news, developer Milestone has taken the wraps off the game’s new Rider Shape System, which is demoed in a brand-new trailer. It’s important to mention that the Rider Shape System is only available in the game’s Career Mode and affects riders’ performances in case of falls and injuries.

The new Rider Shape System will have its own dedicated menu that players can manage and view all the information needed to monitor and heal their rider.

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5 is set for release on March 17, 2022, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (via Steam).

