Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5 Announced

The studio behind critically acclaimed Rider 4, Hot Wheels Unleashed, and MotoGP21 –Milestone, has just announced its next project: Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5.



Veterans of the franchise will be happy to know that the Career Mode has been reworked to offer more real and immersive gameplay. The most important change is the fact that players will be able to start as amateurs in the 250SX Futures Class before advancing to more difficult classes.



Additionally, the upcoming game brings the Rider Shape System to players, an exclusive feature for Career Mode meant to affect riders’ performances in case of falls or injuries. On top of that, the new



Since we’ve talked about some of the things that will be improved from the previous entries, let’s take a look at the gameplay features aimed at newcomers to the Monster Energy Supercross franchise. First and foremost, players who haven’t played any of the previous titles should look for the Future Academy, which will offer all the information needed to take the first steps into the



The addition of a friendly tutorial is meant to teach new players the Supercross basics and make their ladder climb smoother. The tutorial will also provide many in-game options to make races accessible for everyone.



A beloved feature is making a comeback in Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5, the Track Editor. Along with the new Rhythm Section Editor, this will allow players to mix and match pre-existing modules to design complex prefab track sections, which can be shared with the community.



Last but not least, for the first time in the history of the franchise, the online multiplayer will feature cross-gen matchmaking. In addition, the game will come with split-screen mode.



