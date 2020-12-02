2021 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition Unleashed With Race-Bred Tech

KTM is one of the biggest names in Supercross and Motocross. Its bikes have been collecting wins for many years now: the 450 SX-F, for instance, achieved thirteen podium results and four victories in the AMA Supercross 450SX Championship in 2020, but also seven top-three finishes in the AMA Pro Motocross series. And as usual, KTM is not letting all the experience gained while racing go to waste.

6 photos