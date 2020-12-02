2021 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition Unleashed With Race-Bred Tech

KTM is one of the biggest names in Supercross and Motocross. Its bikes have been collecting wins for many years now: the 450 SX-F, for instance, achieved thirteen podium results and four victories in the AMA Supercross 450SX Championship in 2020, but also seven top-three finishes in the AMA Pro Motocross series. And as usual, KTM is not letting all the experience gained while racing go to waste.
The lessons learned during this year’s competitions are going into the 2021 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition, which will be produced in limited numbers and available at KTM dealers starting this month.
Sporting a look that is very close to the one its Red Bull KTM factory team siblings are displaying (orange frame, special wheels, orange triple clamps), the two-wheelers from this series will take advantage of things like an Akrapovič silencer, a factory start holeshot device, a semi-floating front brake, and a new disc guard.
Most importantly, for the new model year, the KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition gets the Connectivity Unit as standard, integrated into the new bar pad. This allows for the rider to use the MyKTM App, available on both iOS and Android devices.
“Riders still cannot get more ‘READY TO RACE’ than with our new KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION. We knew the bike had to look the part for 2021 but we also wanted to keep all the same special technical details that place this model as one of the flagships of our range,” Joachim Sauer, KTM Senior Product Manager Offroad, said in a statement.
“Its credentials are proven. Very useful additions for 2021, the Connectivity Unit and the myKTM App allow every rider to get the most of their potential in every condition. With this bike, we trust that KTM fans worldwide will find a true race-winning machine that really looks the part.”
KTM did not release pricing on the new 450 SX-F Factory Edition. The available details can be found in the press release section below.
Sporting a look that is very close to the one its Red Bull KTM factory team siblings are displaying (orange frame, special wheels, orange triple clamps), the two-wheelers from this series will take advantage of things like an Akrapovič silencer, a factory start holeshot device, a semi-floating front brake, and a new disc guard.
Most importantly, for the new model year, the KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition gets the Connectivity Unit as standard, integrated into the new bar pad. This allows for the rider to use the MyKTM App, available on both iOS and Android devices.
“Riders still cannot get more ‘READY TO RACE’ than with our new KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION. We knew the bike had to look the part for 2021 but we also wanted to keep all the same special technical details that place this model as one of the flagships of our range,” Joachim Sauer, KTM Senior Product Manager Offroad, said in a statement.
“Its credentials are proven. Very useful additions for 2021, the Connectivity Unit and the myKTM App allow every rider to get the most of their potential in every condition. With this bike, we trust that KTM fans worldwide will find a true race-winning machine that really looks the part.”
KTM did not release pricing on the new 450 SX-F Factory Edition. The available details can be found in the press release section below.