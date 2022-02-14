BMW M2 CS Racing Takes M 50 Anniversary to MotoGP Tracks as New Safety Car

Not long now until the 2022 season of MotoGP kicks off, with hopes of an intense and spectacular season running high among those involved. There is however one thing related to MotoGP that has nothing to do with motorcycles: the deployment of the first ever “thoroughbred race car to be used as the lead car.”
That would be the BMW M2 CS Racing, which takes on the role of safety car in the premier motorcycle racing series this year, the year when the German M performance brand turns 50.
Having been a constant presence on the tracks since 1999, BMW will be bringing a largely unmodified M2 CS Racing to the tracks, starting with the March 9 season opener which will be held in Qatar.
The things that are different on this one are the use of special light bars and front lights, but also a special livery that makes use of anniversary logo and color scheme of BMW M.
“The BMW M2 CS Racing has been successful in a wide range of championships – and, as a thoroughbred race car, is perfectly suited to leading the field as the safety car in the pinnacle of motorcycle racing,” said in a statement Franciscus van Meel, CEO of BMW M.
“We are looking forward to our 24th season as ‘Official Car of MotoGP™’ and to seeing the BMW M2 CS Racing in action as a safety car for the first time in Qatar.”
The 2022 MotoGP runs for 21 races this year, ending in November in Spain.
The M2 CS Racing is not the only BMW on official duties on tracks this year. The M3 Competition, M4 Competition, M5 CS, M8 Competition Gran Coupe, and i4 M50 also have safety car duties this year in various competitions, while on the motorcycle front the same can be said about the M 1000 RR.
Having been a constant presence on the tracks since 1999, BMW will be bringing a largely unmodified M2 CS Racing to the tracks, starting with the March 9 season opener which will be held in Qatar.
The things that are different on this one are the use of special light bars and front lights, but also a special livery that makes use of anniversary logo and color scheme of BMW M.
“The BMW M2 CS Racing has been successful in a wide range of championships – and, as a thoroughbred race car, is perfectly suited to leading the field as the safety car in the pinnacle of motorcycle racing,” said in a statement Franciscus van Meel, CEO of BMW M.
“We are looking forward to our 24th season as ‘Official Car of MotoGP™’ and to seeing the BMW M2 CS Racing in action as a safety car for the first time in Qatar.”
The 2022 MotoGP runs for 21 races this year, ending in November in Spain.
The M2 CS Racing is not the only BMW on official duties on tracks this year. The M3 Competition, M4 Competition, M5 CS, M8 Competition Gran Coupe, and i4 M50 also have safety car duties this year in various competitions, while on the motorcycle front the same can be said about the M 1000 RR.