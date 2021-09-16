Andrea Dovizioso Making MotoGP Return With Petronas Yamaha as Valentino Rossi’s Teammate

With Franco Morbidelli making the switch to Monster Energy Yamaha, his fellow countryman, Andrea Dovizioso will take his place at the Petronas Yamaha Sepang Racing Team for the remainder of the 2021 season. This decision represents Dovizioso’s official return to MotoGP, where he will be teaming up with none other than Valentino Rossi at the Malaysian squad.
The two should be on the grid this upcoming weekend at the San Marino GP and we can’t wait to see how this plays out, for both ‘Dovi’ as well as Morbidelli, who now rejoins his former teammate Fabio Quartararo at the factory Monster Energy Yamaha team.
“Although I didn’t expect to be back in MotoGP like this, I never closed the door on it and it’s good to be here with Yamaha and PETRONAS Yamaha SRT. I wanted to try to enjoy a new situation and I’m really happy to be back. It will be interesting to be on a completely different bike to that I rode before and I’m looking forward to the experience,” said Dovizioso.
“I visited the team in Aragon and it felt almost like it was 2012 again and sitting on the Yamaha bike felt just as good. It was great to have a first sit on the bike and do the initial adjustments, so that we’re already one step ahead of FP1 here at Misano. I will need to get on track to understand the details and it would have been better to have had a test before jumping into a race, but I start with no pressure and it will be great to get going in Misano for the final five races of the season.”
Dovizioso made his MotoGP debut back in 2008 after having won the 125cc title four years earlier. He holds career totals of 62 podiums, 15 wins and 7 pole positions, and finished the season as vice champion in 2017, 2018 and 2019.
