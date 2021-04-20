MotoGP BMW M Award 2021: Season's Fastest Rider in Qualifiers to Win an M5 CS

Since 1949, the best riders in the world go head-to-head in the world's most prestigious motorcycle competition. Apart from the fame and fortune that come with succeeding in MotoGP, there are also other perks to look forward to. One of these is the annual BMW M award which honors the fastest rider in the qualifying sessions throughout the season.
Like the scoring system used for the races, participants receive points for their positions in qualifying at each Grand Prix weekend. The one who racks up the most points wins the coveted award. The prize: one of the most breathtaking M cars.
The German carmaker’s M division has been the official car supplier of the competition since 1999. Through this partnership, it provides various service vehicles, including the fleet of safety cars. For this season, the new BMW M3 and M4 Competition models, along with an M5 CS, were fitted with safety car equipment and have already seen been in action since the season-opener in Qatar.
the most powerful production M car ever produced.
That already makes it one of the most sought-after BMWs of all time, and one lucky MotoGP rider will take the M5 CS home at the end of the season. Instead of a unique trophy, the fastest man in qualifying throughout the 2021 season will receive the key to this beast.
Apart from the insane engine mentioned earlier, the rabid luxury sedan comes with the exclusive Frozen Deep Green metallic paint job that matches the one used by its safety car counterpart.
Unlike the standard 5 Series, the hood, front splitter, exterior mirror caps, rear spoiler, rear diffuser, engine cover, and intake silencer are made from carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic, with some of these elements being exposed to enhance the aggressive look of the spectacular car.
M carbon bucket seats. Moreover, the two rear passengers are also given a chance to cruise safely and comfortably in separate motorsport-inspired seats.
Last year, the winner of this awesome award was Fabio Quartararo, who was the fastest overall in the qualifying sessions and received a stunning BMW M2 CS. It was is a heck of a consolation prize for the French rider who only finished eighth in the 2020 standings.
BMW has been rewarding riders with incredible cars since 2003. The record-holder is none other than six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marques who won it seven times in a row from 2013 to 2019, becoming a BMW M collector in the process. His garage is home to an M6 Coupe, M4 Coupe, M6 Convertible, M2 Coupe, M4 CS, M3 CS, and an X4M.
This season’s prize is by far the most spectacular in history, and it should give riders the extra motivation to succeed in qualifying sessions.
