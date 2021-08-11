Valentino Rossi Is Not Ready to Stand Down Just Yet

It has been less than a week since Valentino Rossi announced his retirement from MotoGP. This has to be one of the most shocking motorsport news in a while, but it's not over yet. He still has a few races left ahead of him, and he will play a key role in the series next year as well.
Valentino Rossi has been actively racing for almost three decades now. If you've ever ridden a motorcycle, you'll know all about the kind of stamina you need to be able to do so. And racing against some of the fastest people on two wheels is infinitely more difficult. But Valentino Rossi is already in his 40s, and everyone was expecting this day to come. With 115 GP wins since 1996, he's the second most successful rider of all times, second only to Giacomo Agostini.
Valentino Rossi would need to win eight more races to claim the record for himself. But the thing is that he's only got eight more races ahead of him until he stops riding. It has been four years since he's last won a MotoGP event, so chances are that Giacomo Agostini will continue to hold the title for a few more years. If Rossi doesn't pull this off, Marc Márquez would be the next man on the list that can change the hierarchy.
Valentino Rossi finished 13th overall in the Styrian Grand Prix, some 26 seconds behind the race winner, Jorge Martin. He was still faster than his teammate, Cal Crutchlow, who crossed the line in 17th overall. But in a few days, both of them will be burning rubber in Spielberg, for the second weekend in a row. According to team Petronas Yamaha Sepang Racing, Valentino will be fighting to be among the first 10 drivers across the finish line.
Valentino Rossi is currently down in 19th in the MotoGP rider standings, which just goes to show that he just isn't as fast as he was in the good old days. Cal Crutchlow will once again be riding the Petronas Yamaha SRT, as Franco Morbidelli is still recovering from his knee injury. Going into the 11th race of the season, Petronas Yamaha SRT is 9th in the team rankings, while Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP continues to lead against team Ducati Lenovo.
