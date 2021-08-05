Italian Legend Valentino Rossi Announces MotoGP Retirement

More on this:

1 Behold the Provisional 2021 MotoGP Calendar

2 Valentino Rossi Gets Inside the Ferrari 488 Pista, Can't Drive Straight

3 Valentino Rossi Recovers from Broken Leg Just in Time for 2017 Aragon Moto GP

4 Valentino Rossi Is Back In The Saddle, Could Race At Aragon Moto GP

5 Valentino Rossi Breaks Leg On Enduro, Will Probably Miss Next Race