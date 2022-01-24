Nissan Uses The Batman Tie-Up to Promote New Juke Kiiro Special Edition

Redesigned in 2019, the Juke continues to be produced in Sunderland following a trade deal between the UK and EU. But sales of the small crossover aren’t up to snuff despite rising demand for utility vehicles, which is downright worrying for this once-popular nameplate.
Stale though it may be, the Juke enters 2022 with a special edition stemming from Nissan’s partnership with Warner Bros. Pictures for The Batman. Christened Kiiro, which is the Japanese term for yellow, the SUV in the photo gallery doesn’t really have anything in common with The Dark Knight. Be that as it may, Nissan’s marketing erroneously says it does.
“The film finds The Caped Crusader on a journey from vengeance toward hope. We at Nissan feel that the Kiiro embodies the same sort of spirit that celebrates a journey of discovery.” I’m sorry, but what the actual duck?
Even though it’s a sorry tie-up, I can’t deny it’s a good-looking crossover. Limited to 5,000 examples, the Kiiro is finished in Ceramic Gray for the paint and Spiced Lemon yellow for the lower part of the front bumper, rear bumper, and the base of the doors. Aluminum for the lip of the front valance also needs to be mentioned, along with 19-inch wheels painted in black. Decals on the mirrors and roof edges pretty much sum up the exterior makeover, which is complemented by a few improvements on the inside.
Upholstered in black and metallic gray leatherette, the seats boast yellow stitching. The eye-catching yellow stitching extends to the front doors, center console, central armrest, and dashboard. Every Kiiro is rounded off by an aluminum plate on the center console, located forward to the gear shifter, which signifies the vehicle as a special edition of the Nissan Juke.
The successor of the Kuro (black) and Shiro (white) takes its mojo from a three-cylinder turbo with 114 ps and 200 Nm of torque, figures that convert to 112 horsepower and 148 pound-feet. A six-speed manual comes standard whereas a dual-clutch auto with paddle shifters is optionally available.
