New Rogue Sport Is a Forbidden Fruit in the U.S. as Nissan Updates the Old One for 2022

Early last year, Nissan unveiled the new generation Qashqai overseas, and by now, they should have brought it to North America as the 2022 Rogue Sport. However, the current one was just updated for the new model year, and we reckon it’s going to be a while until it is fully replaced.
The model is offered in three different trim levels, named the S, SV, and SL. Pricing for the entry-level model starts at $24,260, excluding the $1,225 destination and handling charge, dealer fees, and options, representing a $100 bump over the 2021 model. The mid-spec is priced from $25,830, and the range-topper becomes available from $28,890.
Equipped with front-wheel drive as standard, the all-wheel drive system is available as a $1,500 option across the range. No matter which one you go for, all of them are powered by a 2.0-liter DOHC 16-valve inline-four engine, rated at 141 hp (143 ps / 105 kW), which works in concert with an Xtronic transmission that features an Eco Mode switch.
According to the automaker, the EPA fuel economy is rated at 25/32/28 mpg (9.4/7.4/8.4 l/100 km) in city/highway/combined for front-wheel drive models, and 24/30/27 mpg (9.8/7.8/8.7 l/100 km) when ordered with the optional all-wheel drive system.
All versions of the 2022 Rogue Sport are equipped with the Safety Shield 360 as standard. The bundle of driver assistance items includes stuff such as the automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, rear automatic braking, rear cross traffic alert, high beam assist, and radar-based blind spot warning.
These can be enhanced at a premium by the ProPilot Assist semi-autonomous driving system, and by the intelligent around view monitor, and traffic sign recognition. The Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration is standard on all grades, and the Bose premium audio is an extra.
