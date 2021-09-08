Aussies, This Is Your New Nissan Qashqai, and It Packs a 1.3L Engine

The new generation Nissan Qashqai (aka America's Rogue Sport) will officially touch down in Australia early next year. Nonetheless, that hasn’t stopped the Japanese automaker from detailing the family that comprises four trim levels.
Kicking off the lineup is the 2022 Qashqai ST, with its 17-inch alloy wheels, LED DRLs and auto headlamps, and rear spoiler. Inside, it has an 8-inch infotainment system with smartphone integration, 7-inch TFT instrument cluster, two USB ports, and a generous range of safety gear.
Upgrading from the ST, interested parties will get the ST+ grade, with LED front fog lamps, 18-inch alloy wheels, and rain-sensing windscreen wipers. A bigger 9-inch touchscreen display sits on top of the dashboard, and wireless Apple CarPlay is included, together with the Around-View Monitor with Moving Object Detection.
Sitting on 19-inch wheels, the Qashqai ST-L brings roof rails, LED turn signals, rear privacy windows, and Adaptive Driving Beam headlights. The cockpit features leather-accented upholstery, heated front seats with electric adjustment for the driver, auto-dimming rearview mirror, wireless charging pad for compatible smartphones, and dual-zone climate control. The brand’s ProPilot with Lane Keeping Assist is part of the standard gear.
Finally, the Qashqai Ti is the ultimate specification that will be available Down Under. It boasts a 10.8-inch color head-up display, 12.3-inch TFT, premium audio from Bose, 3D quilted leather upholstery, memory and massaging front seats, and electric tailgate, as well as the Intelligent Park Assist and Side Sensors.
All versions of Nissan’s new compact crossover have intelligent cruise control, front emergency braking, predictive forward collision warning with pedestrian, cyclist, and junction detection, lane departure warning, blind spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert, traffic sign recognition, etc.
The powertrain family will comprise of two engines, a turbo’d gasoline mill that will arrive at first, and the e-Power unit set to follow in late 2022. The 1.3-liter four-pot replaces the old 106 kW (144 PS / 142 HP) and 200 Nm (148 lb-ft) of torque 2.0-liter, producing 110 kW (150 PS / 147 HP) and 250 Nm (184 lb-ft). Working in conjunction with a CVT that promises DCT-like stepped shifts according to Nissan, it returns an average 6.1 l/100 km (38.6 mpg US).
