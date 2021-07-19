NASA's Time Capsule on the Lucy Spacecraft Carries Messages for Future Humans

2 All-New 2021 Nissan Qashqai Is Here, Might as Well Call It the 2022 Rogue Sport

1 2022 Nissan Rogue Sport Warnings Might Sound a Lot Better Thanks to Bandai Namco

More on this:

Your 2021 Nissan Rogue Sport Could Lose Weight During a Crash, Recall Issued

On the right side of the Atlantic Ocean, the Nissan Qashqai has entered the third generation. Meanwhile, Americans cannot buy the equivalent 2022 Rogue Sport just yet, and those who purchased the outgoing 2021 model year will have to bring it back in for repairs. 8 photos National Highway Traffic Safety Administration ( NHTSA ), the recall covers 13,215 units of the 2021 Rogue Sport. One percent of them are estimated to have a defect, blamed on the supplier, Japan’s Mitsui Kinzoku ACT Corporation, which affects the tailgate hinge assembly.



As per a document released by the safety agency, the tailgate hinges, which are also used on the foreign



The left and right tailgate hinges will be replaced by Nissan’s authorized technicians, free of charge. Dealers were informed of the problem last week, and owners should be officially notified by September 7, which is also when the recall is expected to kick off in North America. Since the



Nissan’s Conducted by Nissan’s North American arm and the), the recall covers 13,215 units of the 2021 Rogue Sport. One percent of them are estimated to have a defect, blamed on the supplier, Japan’s Mitsui Kinzoku ACT Corporation, which affects the tailgate hinge assembly.As per a document released by the safety agency, the tailgate hinges, which are also used on the foreign Qashqai and Murano (North America’s Murano is unaffected) could separate from the crossovers during a rear impact. As a result, the vehicles do not meet the local safety standards for door locks and door retention components, and could increase the risk of injury to occupants in the event of an accident. Due to the nature of this defect, drivers will not be warned if these parts fail.The left and right tailgate hinges will be replaced by Nissan’s authorized technicians, free of charge. Dealers were informed of the problem last week, and owners should be officially notified by September 7, which is also when the recall is expected to kick off in North America. Since the 2021 Rogue Sport crossovers are still covered by the factory warranty, the automaker will not offer a reimbursement plan.Nissan’s 2021 Rogue Sport is offered in the S, SV, and SL trim levels. Pricing kicks off at $24,060 for the base model, which features 17-inch alloy wheels, 7-inch infotainment system, and the Nissan Safety Shield 360. The mid-spec variant comes from $25,630, with electrically adjustable driver’s seat, and dual-zone climate control. The range-topper brings 19-inch alloys, leather upholstery, and ProPilot, from $28,690.