Keep Your Furry Little Friend Comfy on the Go With Nissan's Dog Pack Aimed at Its SUVs

Nissan wants its crossover and SUV customers to spend quality time with their pets on the move, so they have launched a new accessory kit that will keep their furry little friends comfortable.
Aptly named the Nissan Dog Pack, it is currently available in Australia, and suits the Qashqai (Rogue Sport), X-Trail (Rogue), and Patrol models. Depending on the vehicle, it includes a rear protection tray or mat, as well as reflective trunk-lip protector, all-terrain bed, over-seat cargo area, and a four-piece travel set that brings a bowl, leash, waste-bag holder, and sealable food bag.
“For many of us, our pets are like a member of the family, and now it’s easier than ever to bring your dog along with you on your next road trip, whether to the local park or to the other side of the country,” said Adam Paterson, the brand’s local managing director.
For small and medium dogs, the kit starts at AU$339 (equal to US$244), and for large dogs at AU$353 (US$254). The Dog Pack can be enhanced by a ramp that stretches 1.6 meters (5 feet 3 inches) from the trunk lip to the ground when extended, improving ingress and egress. When it’s not in use, it can easily fit the rear cargo area, or it can simply go under the seat. For the Dog Pack equipped with this accessory, the Japanese automaker is asking AU$471 (US$339) for small and medium dogs, and AU$485 (US$349) for large ones.
And it’s not the only extra available for the aforementioned Nissans, as it is joined by a sturdy barrier separating the rear cargo area from the passenger compartment. The Dog Pack equipped with this option costs AU$1,038 (US$746) and AU$1,052 (US$756). If you want both the ramp and cargo barrier, then you’re looking at AU$1,201 (US$864) and AU$1,215 ($874) for small/medium and large dogs respectively.
“For many of us, our pets are like a member of the family, and now it’s easier than ever to bring your dog along with you on your next road trip, whether to the local park or to the other side of the country,” said Adam Paterson, the brand’s local managing director.
For small and medium dogs, the kit starts at AU$339 (equal to US$244), and for large dogs at AU$353 (US$254). The Dog Pack can be enhanced by a ramp that stretches 1.6 meters (5 feet 3 inches) from the trunk lip to the ground when extended, improving ingress and egress. When it’s not in use, it can easily fit the rear cargo area, or it can simply go under the seat. For the Dog Pack equipped with this accessory, the Japanese automaker is asking AU$471 (US$339) for small and medium dogs, and AU$485 (US$349) for large ones.
And it’s not the only extra available for the aforementioned Nissans, as it is joined by a sturdy barrier separating the rear cargo area from the passenger compartment. The Dog Pack equipped with this option costs AU$1,038 (US$746) and AU$1,052 (US$756). If you want both the ramp and cargo barrier, then you’re looking at AU$1,201 (US$864) and AU$1,215 ($874) for small/medium and large dogs respectively.