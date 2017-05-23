2017 Nissan Micra Gets Renault's 70 HP 1.0-Liter Engine

The all-new Nissan Micra has just received the kind of engine we don't like: a non-turbo, 1.0-liter, 3-cylinder. It's just been announced in Britain and is rated at 70bhp/71 PS.





We've tested it too, and while it's fun to wring out its neck, the 1.0-liter isn't the engine we'd pick in any small car. Still, it's not like Nissan is alone in offering such a powertrain. For example, the Fiesta has a



Despite what you might think, the new Micra is not based on the Renault Clio's CMF architecture, but on a revised version of the old Micra. Nissan is expecting the 1.0-liter engine will account for about 15% of total sales in Britain, where it just went on sale. The downgrade

On paper at least, it's economical, with a claimed 61.4 mpg UK and CO2 emissions of 103 grams per kilometer. But it will still set you back



The new 1.0-liter 71PS engine joins the 0.9-liter 90PS three-cylinder turbo gasoline engine and the 1.5-liter 90PS four-cylinder diesel, which went on sale earlier this year.



We think you'd be better off buying a better equipped Dacia for the money. The Micra makes some pretty severe downgrades for the sake of theoretical fuel consumption. For example, the 0 to 62 mph sprint is dealt with in 15.1 seconds, and the top speed is 100 (161 km/h).



