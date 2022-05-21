R35 Nissan GT-R vs. R34 vs. R33 vs. R32 Drag Race Concludes Rather Predictably

The GT-R story begins with the Skyline GT-R from 1969, an extremely rare breed that features the S20 straight-six engine of the Fairlady Z432 for the Japanese market. The second generation, internally referred to as the KPGC110, is even rarer because fewer than 200 units were produced.
A whopping 16 years later, Nissan revived the Skyline GT-R moniker for the R32 that bears the Godzilla nickname over its on-track success in the Japanese Touring Car Championship. The white-painted model in the featured clip is equipped with an RB straight-six engine that makes in the ballpark of 300 horsepower although the automaker quoted 276 ponies.
You see, this 276-horsepower limit was a gentleman's agreement that ran from 1988 through 2005. The agreement was broken by the Honda Legend, a.k.a. Acura RL in the United States, which cranks out 296 free-breathing horsepower from a 3.5L V6. Later on, the 3.7L V6 improved to 305 hp.
The silver-painted R33 also makes 276 horsepower on paper, but in truth, we’re dealing with 320-odd horsepower. The R33 levels up to 340 horsepower, and the R35 doesn’t really need any introduction. Equipped with a V6 rather than an I6, the latest and the greatest GT-R cranks out 600 force-fed ponies and 481 pound-feet (652 Nm) of torque at 3,600 rpm.
Priced at $210,740 before destination charge, the NISMO-infused R35 also happens to be the heaviest of the brunch at 1,720 kilograms (3,792 pounds). The R34 tips the scales at 1,560 kgs (3,439 lbs), the R33 weighs 1,540 kgs (3,395 lbs), and the R32 weighs in at 1,430 kgs (3,153 lbs) to its name.
Now that we’ve finished going through the numbers that matter, does it come as a surprise the R35 generation launches like a bat out of hell? The Skyline-less model finishes the standing quarter mile in 11.6 seconds, which is pretty alright for an unprepped surface like the runway used by carwow.
The R34 is second with 14.8 seconds, the R33 needs 15.1 seconds, and the R32 driven by Mat Watson finishes the drag race in 15.5 seconds. The pecking order is carried over in the roll races. As for the emergency braking test, the R32 and R34 come in second and third while the R33 finishes dead last.
