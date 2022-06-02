GM Files “Corvette Grand Sport” Trademark With USPTO

General Motors has a long history with the Grand Sport moniker. Used on the seventh-generation Chevy Corvette to designate the track-bred variant that slots between the Stingray and Z06, the Grand Sport moniker could make a return sometime in the nearest of futures in the C8.
Filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on May 26th, the trademark is listed under Nice Class 12 for motor land vehicles, namely automobiles. On the other hand, General Motors could be protecting intellectual property instead of readying a track-focused variant.
Spied on multiple occasions, the E-Ray is believed to serve as the indirect replacement for the Grand Sport. As the name implies, we’re going to be treated to a hybrid-assisted Stingray. Test mules of the E-Ray further suggest the widebody treatment from the Z06, which is only natural because General Motors has recently teased electric propulsion for the front axle.
We’re still not sure if GM is going for a single- or dual-motor layout up front, but nevertheless, the newcomer will be a riot. The e-booster system is believed to ensure zero-emission propulsion for a limited time at speeds of up to 35 miles per hour (56 kilometers per hour). Just ahead of the rear axle, sandwiched between it and the cabin, you’ll find a small-block V8 with good ol’ pushrod, natural aspiration, and a displacement of 6.2 liters.
The LT2 in the Stingray develops 490 horsepower and 465 pound-feet (630 Nm) of torque right off the bat. Specifying the NPP exhaust system levels up the output to 495 horsepower and 470 pound-feet (637 Nm). Similar to the Stingray, the E-Ray should also feature a dual-clutch transaxle supplied by Tremec with a mechanical LSD or an electronically-controlled LSD.
With the help of the e-booster system up front, hearsay suggests in the ballpark of 700 horsepower for the E-Ray, which is 30 more horsepower than Chevrolet quotes in the flat-plane crankshaft V8-engined C8 Z06.
