2023 Nissan Altima Facelift Going On Sale This Fall

Introduced at the 2018 New York International Auto Show for the 2019 model year, the sixth-generation Altima soldiers on for 2023 with a comprehensive list of updates. Still based on the Nissan D platform, the four-door sedan rocks a redesigned grille beautified by Nissan’s new logo.
The lineup consists of eight grades that are split between five trim levels with front-wheel drive and three with all-wheel drive. But somewhat curious of a sedan that dukes it out with the Honda Accord and Toyota Camry, the most powerful engine is solely offered with front-wheel drive.
While on the subject of suck-squeeze-bang-blow whatnots, let us glance over the four-cylinder lumps of the facelifted Altima. The base powerplant is a 2.5-liter unit, a naturally-aspirated mill that relies on direct injection to crank out 188 horsepower and 180 pound-feet (244 Nm). Opting for all-wheel drive brings those numbers down to 182 hp and 178 lb-ft (241 Nm).
Rated at 32 miles per gallon (7.3 liters per 100 kilometers) on the combined test cycle, the 2.5L downgrades to 30 mpg (7.8 l/100 km) with all-wheel drive, a relatively small price to pay for extra traction in case of bad weather conditions. Higher up the spectrum, the 2.0-liter turbo is a variable-compression powerplant that uses 93-octane gasoline to belt out 248 horsepower and 273 pound-feet (370 Nm). Exclusively front-wheel drive, this motor is capable of 29 miles per gallon (8.1 liters per 100 kilometers).
Both are connected to an Xtronic transmission, but only the SR grade benefits from paddle shifters that you don’t actually need. Not even once has Nissan mentioned the words continuously variable transmission in the attached press release, as expected of the automaker that produces the most loathsome continuously variable transmissions in the biz.
The 2023 model year introduces Gray Sky Pearl and Garnett Pearl Metallic to the color palette. Other exterior finishes include Deep Blue Pearl, Glacier White, Pearl White TriCoat, Super Black, Gun Metallic, Brilliant Silver Metallic, and Scarlet Ember Tintcoat. Standard LED headlights with integrated turn signals in the daytime running lights also need to be mentioned, together with new wheel designs ranging from 17ers to 19ers.
A 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system replaces the previous 8.0-inch display. When it comes to active safety features, you’re getting quite a lot as standard. Drive-assist systems include Intelligent Forward Collision Warning and Intelligent Driver Alertness. The SL and SR VC-Turbo grades also get Traffic Sign Recognition and Intelligent Around View Monitor.
