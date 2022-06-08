Nissan Navara Pickup Meets R35 Nissan GT-R, Morphs Into 1,000-HP Supertruck

What Nissan calls Frontier in the U.S. is known as the Navara in Europe. Recently discontinued over dwindling sales caused by a plethora of reasons, the Navara still is popular with the aftermarket scene. But as opposed to your average upgrades, this pickup is an R35 at heart.
Professional drifter Steve “Baggsy” Biagioni masterminded the Navara-R project, which started last year with a drift car. Lovingly dubbed #LSXR35, the R35 in question had its twin-turbo V6 engine and dual-clutch transmission yanked out in favor of an LSX engine and a sequential box.
What did Baggsy do with the six-cylinder lump and double-clutch unit? You already know by now from the headline and intro, right? Instead of keeping it stock, the 3.8-liter V6 of the GT-R has been stroked to 4.1 liters at great expense. To whom it may concern, $22,999.95 is currently listed as the price of the AMS Performance 4.1L short block, sans the core charge.
Professionally modified with the help of Monster-affiliated drift team SB Motorsports, the VR41-engined supertruck develops a TRX-shaming 1,000 horsepower. Similar to Ram’s most performance-oriented pickup, this fellow drives all four wheels. The dual-clutch transmission is rocking Dodson Motorsport goodies developed specifically for the immense torque of the VR41. As a brief refresher, the VR38 in the GT-R produces 467 pound-feet (633 Nm). The NISMO is boasting 481 pound-feet (652 Nm).
Over two years in the making, the Navara-R project also includes “fully custom suspension turrets.” Designed to fit the original subframes of the R35, these pieces of hardware are complemented by motorsport-specification coilovers from KW and 20-inch wheels from BBS. Stopping power comes courtesy of Alcon’s RC6 and RC4 two-piece forged calipers.
Further equipped with a KW-supplied hydraulic lift system, the one-of-a-kind supertruck is rocking a custom body kit and a wrap from Fleet Livery Solutions. If you’re curious about the way it sounds, well, press play!
