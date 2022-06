Nissan Navara Pickup Meets R35 Nissan GT-R, Morphs Into 1,000-HP Supertruck

KW

Professional drifter Steve “Baggsy” Biagioni masterminded the Navara-R project, which started last year with a drift car. Lovingly dubbed #LSXR35, the R35 in question had its twin-turbo V6 engine and dual-clutch transmission yanked out in favor of an LSX engine and a sequential box.What did Baggsy do with the six-cylinder lump and double-clutch unit? You already know by now from the headline and intro, right? Instead of keeping it stock, the 3.8-liter V6 of the GT-R has been stroked to 4.1 liters at great expense. To whom it may concern, $22,999.95 is currently listed as the price of the AMS Performance 4.1L short block, sans the core charge.Professionally modified with the help of Monster-affiliated drift team SB Motorsports, the VR41-engined supertruck develops a TRX-shaming 1,000 horsepower. Similar to Ram’s most performance-oriented pickup, this fellow drives all four wheels. The dual-clutch transmission is rocking Dodson Motorsport goodies developed specifically for the immense torque of the VR41. As a brief refresher, the VR38 in the GT-R produces 467 pound-feet (633 Nm). The NISMO is boasting 481 pound-feet (652 Nm).Over two years in the making, the Navara-R project also includes “fully custom suspension turrets.” Designed to fit the original subframes of the R35, these pieces of hardware are complemented by motorsport-specification coilovers fromand 20-inch wheels from BBS. Stopping power comes courtesy of Alcon’s RC6 and RC4 two-piece forged calipers.Further equipped with a KW-supplied hydraulic lift system, the one-of-a-kind supertruck is rocking a custom body kit and a wrap from Fleet Livery Solutions. If you’re curious about the way it sounds, well, press play!