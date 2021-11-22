2022 Nissan Altima Priced From $24,550, New Midnight Edition Package Available on SR Grade

Nissan has revealed full pricing details for its 2022MY Altima sedan, which can be yours from $24,550. This would mean opting for the Altima S FWD specification, whereas the most affordable all-wheel drive version (Altima SV) will set you back a minimum of $26,950.
If you’re good with a front-wheel drive setup, you can get better-specified versions such as the SV, SR or the SL from $25,550, $26,550 and $29,990, respectively. Meanwhile, SR, SL and Platinum versions of the AWD models cost $27,950, $31,390 and $34,250, respectively. All of these models are powered by a 2.5-liter DOHC inline 4-cylinder direct injection engine, rated at 188 hp.
Buyers can also have a 2.0-liter VC-Turbo inline 4-cylinder unit, with 236 hp – this one is only available on the Altima SR, from $30,900. All prices exclude tax, title, license fees and the $975 destination charges.
Regardless of which power unit you choose, you still get a standard Xtronic gearbox, which even comes with paddle shifters on the Altima SR grade.
In terms of features, there’s a special Midnight Edition Package available for 2022, adding unique “black-out” trim to the SR (2.5L model only). The package includes LED fog lights, heated front seats, 2-way driver power lumbar, single panel moonroof, gloss black painted sport grille, gloss black painted spoiler, a Satin black Midnight Edition badge, gloss black painted 19-inch alloy wheels and black painted (and heated) exterior mirrors with LED turn signal indicators.
The Midnight Edition Package is extremely important for Nissan, whose sales and marketing senior VP, Christian Meunier, said that the six models offering this package account for more than 75% of the carmaker’s U.S. sales.
Safety-wise, the Altima’s Nissan Intelligent Mobility tech bundle includes the available ProPILOT Assist feature, the Nissan Safety Shield 360 function, a class-exclusive Intelligent Forward Collision Warning system and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration.
