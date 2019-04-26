autoevolution

2019 Nissan Altima’s 2.5-liter Engine Utilizes GT-R Mirror Bore Process

26 Apr 2019, 10:20 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Technology
Even though the 2.5 has its hiccups, Nissan is much obliged to boast the engine features the mirror bore process of the GT-R. These powerplants couldn’t be more different, let alone the difference in pricing and character between the mid-size sedan and Godzilla.
38 photos
2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima
Manufactured in Decherd, the Tennessee-built engine reduces friction while improving efficiency. The plant is capable of manufacturing in the ballpark of 1.4 million engines per year, including the PR25DD in the Altima. For the 2019 model year, Nissan also offers the KR20DDET, an all-aluminum engine with variable compression ratio.

"Advanced technology like the mirror bore process only makes sense for Nissan if we can offer it to as many customers as possible," commented Jay Boyte, director of engineering at Decherd Powertrain. "The end result is an innovative and efficient engine made with manufacturing technology usually not available at this volume or price point.”

What’s up with the mirror bore process? It all starts with spraying and polishing the cylinders. During the spraying phase, sparks fly while charged metal wire is blown, atomizing the material and coat inside of the cylinders. The coating is 200 microns thick, translating to 0.2 millimeters or twice the thickness of human hair.

The second stage involves a special drill containing bits of diamonds that were unfit for jewelry. Spinning at high speed inside the cylinder, the drill polishes the metal of the cylinder walls. Water is applied during this stage to keep the drill and cylinders cool while reducing friction.

Decherd Powertrain is Nissan’s highest-volume engine plant in the U.S., assembling 1 million engines annually. Since it was opened in 1997, Nissan claims the total engine production at Decherd is “nearly 13 million.” Located 90 miles southeast of Nashville, the facility is the workplace of 1,700 people.

The mid-size sedan retails at $24,000 excluding destination in the United States, and Canada gets Intelligent AWD as standard. The VC-Turbo engine option, priced at $29,400, is FWD-only. Higher still, the range-topping Altima is the Edition ONE with the VC-Turbo at $35,750.

2019 Nissan Altima technology Nissan Altima US Nissan
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy What Is the Green NCAP? 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
NISSAN models:
NISSAN GT-R NismoNISSAN GT-R Nismo CoupeNISSAN Tiida/Versa SedanNISSAN Tiida/Versa Sedan CompactNISSAN Rogue SportNISSAN Rogue Sport Small SUVNISSAN MuranoNISSAN Murano CrossoverNISSAN MaximaNISSAN Maxima MediumAll NISSAN models  
 
 