Koenigsegg Agera RS Replica Looks Really Detailed, Could Pass As The Real Deal?

Koenigsegg is now enjoying more traction than ever. In its journey from a small company based in Algelholm to a carmaker that steals velocity records from Bugatti, the Swedes never rest on their laurels and continues to blur the line between driving and low-altitude flying. Of course, there are two main drawbacks when it comes to owning a Koenigsegg, namely the limited availability and the pricing.
Well, certain car fans simply won't let such aspects stand in the way of their Egg desires. And this is how contraptions such as the one that brought us here are born - this machine comes from Thailand.
We're looking at a Koenigsegg Agera RS replica. The project appears to use fiberglass panels on top of donon car chassis. And, at least judging by what we can see in the social media post at the bottom of the page, this replica doesn't look all that far from the real deal.
Of course, there are two main problems with the assets of such replicas. The first involves the performance - since contemporary Koenigseggs packs four-digit outputs and the rest of the hardware to support this, it's impossible to replicate their go-fast numbers using DIY bits and pieces.
Then there's the cabin. The Swedish automotive producer puts a lot of effort into its interiors - the company likes to build almost everything in-house, down to the software it uses on its hypercar.
Well, I have reasons to doubt the interior of this home-brewed machine will even get close to that of an actual Angelholm machine.
And while I condemn the idea of investing resources in such a build, keep in mind this isn't the first Koenigsegg replica out there. Heck, the team behind the Need For Speed movie (oh, the quality of the script!) built multiple replicas for the ka-bang action in the motion picture, with a Koenigsegg Agera being on the list.
P.S.: Make sure to use the swipe feature of the Instagram post to check out all the angles of this wannabe Koenigsegg, okay?
We're looking at a Koenigsegg Agera RS replica. The project appears to use fiberglass panels on top of donon car chassis. And, at least judging by what we can see in the social media post at the bottom of the page, this replica doesn't look all that far from the real deal.
Of course, there are two main problems with the assets of such replicas. The first involves the performance - since contemporary Koenigseggs packs four-digit outputs and the rest of the hardware to support this, it's impossible to replicate their go-fast numbers using DIY bits and pieces.
Then there's the cabin. The Swedish automotive producer puts a lot of effort into its interiors - the company likes to build almost everything in-house, down to the software it uses on its hypercar.
Well, I have reasons to doubt the interior of this home-brewed machine will even get close to that of an actual Angelholm machine.
And while I condemn the idea of investing resources in such a build, keep in mind this isn't the first Koenigsegg replica out there. Heck, the team behind the Need For Speed movie (oh, the quality of the script!) built multiple replicas for the ka-bang action in the motion picture, with a Koenigsegg Agera being on the list.
P.S.: Make sure to use the swipe feature of the Instagram post to check out all the angles of this wannabe Koenigsegg, okay?
View this post on Instagram
Looks like someone is attempting to build a Koenigsegg Agera Replica #koenigsegg #agerars #koenigseggagera #instacar #automobile #autogespot #millionaire #billionaire #billionaireclub #luxurycars #luxury #racecar #race #racing #supercars #supercar #unique #exotic #exotics #garage #exoticspotter #hypercar #megacar #gearhead #petrolhead #carporn #madwhips #carbonfiber