2019 Nissan Altima Starts Production At Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant

After Smyrna, Tennesse in August, Nissan decided to extend production of the 2019 Altima to Canton in Mississippi. The mid-size sedan will arrive at dealers in the following weeks, with pricing to be announced closer to the on-sale date. The 2.5 S Xtronic CVT for the 2018 model year undercuts the Toyota Camry and Honda Accord at $23,260.



Building on 25 years of continuous production and more than 5.6 million examples sold to date, the Altima takes inspiration from the Leaf in more than one way. The ProPiloat Assist system, for example, reduces the amount of driver input under certain driving conditions (such as single-lane highway driving).



2.0-liter VC-Turbo with 248 horsepower and variable compression. The standard engine, meanwhile, is the QR25DE, featuring direct injection and 188 horsepower.



Nissan in North America. "Of the top three selling midsize sedans in the U.S., only Altima will offer all-wheel drive."



Last, but certainly not least, the cabin features many improvements over the previous Altima. More soft-touch materials are complemented by the newest NissanConnectSM infotainment system, featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on an 8.0-inch display. Building on 25 years of continuous production and more than 5.6 million examples sold to date, the Altima takes inspiration from the Leaf in more than one way. The ProPiloat Assist system, for example, reduces the amount of driver input under certain driving conditions (such as single-lane highway driving).Coming as standard on the SV, SL, and Platinum trim levels, the semi-autonomous driving technology is backed up by rear automatic braking. Also in the driver-assistance and safety departments, the Altima can be had with radar-based blind spot warning, rear cross traffic alert, high beam assist, and automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection.The biggest change compared to the previous generation, however, is found in the engine bay. Gone is the 3.5-liter V6 of yesteryear, and in comes the 2.0-liter VC-Turbo with 248 horsepower and variable compression. The standard engine, meanwhile, is the QR25DE, featuring direct injection and 188 horsepower.For the first time on the Altima, the 2019 model year can be specified with Intelligent All-Wheel Drive on all trim levels equipped with the standard engine. "We saw that the lack of available all-wheel drive had been a key factor in pushing U.S. buyers who prefer sedans to compact SUVs," declared Denis Le Vot, senior vice president of Nissan in North America. "Of the top three selling midsize sedans in the U.S., only Altima will offer all-wheel drive.”Last, but certainly not least, the cabin features many improvements over the previous Altima. More soft-touch materials are complemented by the newest NissanConnectSM infotainment system, featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on an 8.0-inch display.