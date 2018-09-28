autoevolution
 

2019 Nissan Altima Starts Production At Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant

28 Sep 2018, 9:06 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
After Smyrna, Tennesse in August, Nissan decided to extend production of the 2019 Altima to Canton in Mississippi. The mid-size sedan will arrive at dealers in the following weeks, with pricing to be announced closer to the on-sale date. The 2.5 S Xtronic CVT for the 2018 model year undercuts the Toyota Camry and Honda Accord at $23,260.
38 photos
2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima
Building on 25 years of continuous production and more than 5.6 million examples sold to date, the Altima takes inspiration from the Leaf in more than one way. The ProPiloat Assist system, for example, reduces the amount of driver input under certain driving conditions (such as single-lane highway driving).

Coming as standard on the SV, SL, and Platinum trim levels, the semi-autonomous driving technology is backed up by rear automatic braking. Also in the driver-assistance and safety departments, the Altima can be had with radar-based blind spot warning, rear cross traffic alert, high beam assist, and automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection.

The biggest change compared to the previous generation, however, is found in the engine bay. Gone is the 3.5-liter V6 of yesteryear, and in comes the 2.0-liter VC-Turbo with 248 horsepower and variable compression. The standard engine, meanwhile, is the QR25DE, featuring direct injection and 188 horsepower.

For the first time on the Altima, the 2019 model year can be specified with Intelligent All-Wheel Drive on all trim levels equipped with the standard engine. "We saw that the lack of available all-wheel drive had been a key factor in pushing U.S. buyers who prefer sedans to compact SUVs," declared Denis Le Vot, senior vice president of Nissan in North America. "Of the top three selling midsize sedans in the U.S., only Altima will offer all-wheel drive.”

Last, but certainly not least, the cabin features many improvements over the previous Altima. More soft-touch materials are complemented by the newest NissanConnectSM infotainment system, featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on an 8.0-inch display.
2019 Nissan Altima sedan Nissan Altima production Nissan
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual How the Mercedes Automated Valet Parking Works Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Short History of the Yellow School BusShort History of the Yellow School Bus
Share. Don’t Drive. Repeat. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Detroit: Become Weapon How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish BMW Concepts That Previewed Production ModelsBMW Concepts That Previewed Production Models
May the Space Force Be With You Speeding Fines In The EU - How Much Will It Cost If You Go 13 Mph Above Five Odd Engine Fitment Solutions And Configurations That Will Never RetunFive Odd Engine Fitment Solutions And Configurations That Will Never Retun
NISSAN models:
NISSAN Versa / NoteNISSAN Versa / Note CompactNISSAN FrontierNISSAN Frontier Large SUVNISSAN AltimaNISSAN Altima CompactNISSAN SerenaNISSAN Serena Medium MPVNISSAN SerenaNISSAN Serena Medium MPVAll NISSAN models  
 
 