Carlos Ghosn Slapped with Fresh Charge by Nissan

22 Apr 2019, 9:46 UTC
Judging by how things are progressing, it’s unclear if we’ll ever know the true scope of Carlos Ghosn’s allegedly illegal activities while he was in charge of Nissan, Renault, and the alliance between them. But as Nissan's investigation into these activities continue, fresh charges are being brought against him.
On Monday, the Japanese carmaker announced it is filling a new criminal complaint against its former chairman, a complaint based on the man’s “aggravated breach of trust under the Companies Act.”

More to the point, Ghosn is now accused of having made payments to “an overseas vehicle sales company via a subsidiary” for no other reason than his “personal enrichment.”

“Such misconduct is completely unacceptable, and Nissan is requesting appropriately strict penalties,” the carmaker says in the statement. “Nissan takes this unfortunate situation very seriously and again expresses sincere regret for any concern caused to our valued stakeholders.”

This fresh charge is the fourth made against Ghosn and according to BBC relates to money being wired from Nissan's accounts to a distributor in Oman and from there into another account, controlled by Ghosn himself. The sum siphoned this way amounts to $5 million.

The most serious of previous charges is that of underreporting compensation by approximately 4.9 billion yen ($44 million) between 2011 and 2015. He is also accused of having used company assets for personal use over the years.

Ghosn, currently under arrest, has denied all the charges made against him repeatedly, including by means of a video statement released at the beginning of April.

Without giving any names, Ghosn accuses a conspiracy against him of other Nissan top executives, displeased by his plans to merge the Japanese company with Renault.

In his video statement, recorded on the eve of his second arrest, Ghosn accuses Nissan executives of creating a lot of destruction for their interests.
