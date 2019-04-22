Carlos Ghosn Slapped with Fresh Charge by Nissan

Judging by how things are progressing, it’s unclear if we’ll ever know the true scope of Carlos Ghosn’s allegedly illegal activities while he was in charge of Nissan, Renault, and the alliance between them. But as Nissan's investigation into these activities continue, fresh charges are being brought against him.

More to the point, Ghosn is now accused of having made payments to “an overseas vehicle sales company via a subsidiary” for no other reason than his “personal enrichment.”



“Such misconduct is completely unacceptable, and Nissan is requesting appropriately strict penalties,” the carmaker says in the statement. “Nissan takes this unfortunate situation very seriously and again expresses sincere regret for any concern caused to our valued stakeholders.”



This fresh charge is the fourth made against Ghosn and according to



The most serious of previous charges is that of underreporting compensation by approximately 4.9 billion yen ($44 million) between 2011 and 2015. He is also accused of having used company assets for personal use over the years.



Ghosn, currently under arrest, has denied



Without giving any names, Ghosn accuses a conspiracy against him of other Nissan top executives, displeased by his plans to merge the Japanese company with Renault.



