2020 Nissan 370Z Pricing Announced, Starts at $30,090

As the sales of the new version of the 370Z are beginning in the U.S., Japanese carmaker Nissan announced the price list for the range. For the 2020 model year, the nameplate will be offered in three versions, namely coupe, NISMO, and 50th Anniversary Edition, and seven configurations.

The variant that stands out in the new range is the 50th Anniversary Edition, presented last week at the New York International Auto Show (NYIAS).



Created to mark the first half of century of the Datsun 240Z, the car is a nod to the Brock Racing Enterprises Datsun 240Z that used to race in the SCCA National Championships in the 1960s.



The package brings only visual changes on the outside and on the inside. The exterior is painted in two colors - two different paint schemes are available, white with red accents, and silver with black accents – and shows signature stripes on the doors.



At the interior, Nissan chose new materials, like Alcantara for the special steering wheel, and suede for the seats.



"The 370Z is a true icon for Nissan," said in a statement at the time of the unveiling Ivan Espinosa, Nissan vice president of planning.



"The 370Z is a true icon for Nissan," said in a statement at the time of the unveiling Ivan Espinosa, Nissan vice president of planning.

"This car has defined its segment for the past half-century. The 370Z 50th Anniversary Edition celebrates the history of the model and its racing heritage, both of which have played a vital role in helping make Nissan what it is today." The entry-level version of the lineup is the 370Z coupe, which will retail starting at $30,090. The high-performance version branded NISMO will sell from $45,790, while the 50th Anniversary Edition will retail from $37,670.The 370Z will be offered this year with either 6-speed manual or seven-speed automatic transmissions, available with the 3.7-liter engine fitted on the car. The most expensive model in the lineup is the 7-speed NISMO, priced at $47,190.