autoevolution

Nissan Might Not Make A Successor of the 370Z, Get One While You Can

 
14 Apr 2017, 8:16 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Nissan’s 370Z, one of the few cars in its segment that still offers a naturally aspirated engine, might not get a replacement when its production cycle ends.
The possibility was revealed a the 2017 New York Auto Show, where the brand unveiled the Heritage Edition. If the Japanese marque decides against making a replacement for its two-seater, this version of the model could become the swan song of a long list of sports cars from the Z line.

The information regarding the successor of the 370Z comes from Nissan North America’s senior vice president of Sales, Marketing, and Operations, Christian Meunier.

In a round-table interview with several journalists, he told Autoguide that the 370Z is “not a priority,” but mentioned that he hopes that the firm “can make a successor.”

We need to point out that this statement contradicts previous responses from brand officials regarding the successor of the two-seater. However, those affirmations regarding the ongoing development of a new model in the Z series were made years ago.

There’s a prospect that the company has a replacement for its two-seater in line for production, but has not taken the final call regarding its approval.

After all, Mr. Meunier refused to say if the successor of the model will happen or not, so his words may be interpreted in both directions. The Japanese marque will continue to have sporty products in the lineup, which is spearheaded by the GT-R, its halo car.

Regardless, Nissan will not replicate the Z’ naturally aspirated 3.7-liter engine for another sports car, so you should get one as early as you can if you are interested in this configuration.

If you study the sales numbers for this model, the 370Z is not selling as well as it used to, but this is normal for a niche segment and a product that is not that recent on the market.

Other manufacturers encounter similar situations with the last production years of their niche automobiles. The only exceptions are caused by the most expensive and most affordable vehicles in niche segments, which obtain good results from the first to the last unit made.
Nissan 370Z 370Z Nissan sports cars Coupe Roadster 2017 Nissan 370Z
 
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our NISSAN Testdrives:

NISSAN 370Z Roadster 66
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 Nissan Maxima78
2016 Nissan Juke Nismo RS62
2016 Nissan GT-R81
2015 Nissan Pulsar67
2014 NISSAN Qashqai77
2014 NISSAN 370Z Roadster69
NISSAN Patrol66
NISSAN GT-R 79