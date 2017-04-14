Nissan Might Not Make A Successor of the 370Z, Get One While You Can

Nissan
’s 370Z, one of the few cars in its segment that still offers a naturally aspirated engine, might not get a replacement when its production cycle ends.
The possibility was revealed a the 2017 New York Auto Show
, where the brand unveiled the Heritage Edition
. If the Japanese marque decides against making a replacement for its two-seater, this version of the model could become the swan song of a long list of sports cars from the Z line.
The information regarding the successor of the 370Z
comes from Nissan North America’s senior vice president of Sales, Marketing, and Operations, Christian Meunier.
In a round-table interview with several journalists, he told Autoguide
that the 370Z
is “not a priority,” but mentioned that he hopes that the firm “can make a successor.”
We need to point out that this statement contradicts previous responses from brand officials regarding the successor of the two-seater. However, those affirmations regarding the ongoing development of a new model in the Z series were made years ago.
There’s a prospect that the company has a replacement for its two-seater in line for production, but has not taken the final call regarding its approval.
After all, Mr. Meunier refused to say if the successor of the model will happen or not, so his words may be interpreted in both directions. The Japanese marque will continue to have sporty products in the lineup, which is spearheaded by the GT-R, its halo car.
Regardless, Nissan will not replicate the Z’
naturally aspirated 3.7-liter engine for another sports car, so you should get one as early as you can if you are interested in this configuration.
If you study the sales numbers for this model, the 370Z
is not selling as well as it used to, but this is normal for a niche segment and a product that is not that recent on the market.
Other manufacturers encounter similar situations with the last production years of their niche automobiles. The only exceptions are caused by the most expensive and most affordable vehicles in niche segments, which obtain good results from the first to the last unit made.