“Ultimate” Car Prank Is Seatbelt PSA

23 Apr 2019, 12:29 UTC
by
People tend to do the stupidest stuff for a few likes, in the name of keeping up with the latest trends and challenges making the rounds on social media. This also falls in this category.
It’s labeled “the ultimate prank to play in your car,” but it’s probably less funny for the person you’re doing it to. It would be put to much better use if it served as some form of public service announcement on the dangers of not wearing a seatbelt.

This “prank” has actually been around for some time. It sees the driver (who is also filming) brake unexpectedly so that the passenger in the front falls butt-first into the footwell, because they’re not wearing a seatbelt. The prank only works if the passenger has their feet up on the dashboard, which is, again, another thing cops will warn you against doing while on the road.

“I saw this prank on the internet and tried to do the same with my friend,” the driver writes in the caption of the video, as cited by Viral Hog. The incident happened in Blumenau, Santa Catarina in Brazil, and was possible because the passenger is: a. with his feet up, b. not wearing a seatbelt and c. engrossed with whatever is happening on his phone.

As the driver brakes, he slides off the seat and into the footwell, with his legs and arms up. The hilarity of the prank lies in the fact that the passenger can’t extricate himself, so he has to beg for help to the same guy who put it here.

As funny as this might look on camera, it could land you in trouble with the police. All passengers in a car must be strapped in seatbelts for their own safety, with their feet on the floor, in their respective footwells. On the same note, using a phone while driving, even if only to shoot video, will land you at least a fine in most countries.

