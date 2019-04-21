SpongeBob Nissan GT-R Looks Spot On, Flashing Brake Lights Are Hypnotizing

It's been a while since sportscar owners realised they can integrate the taillights into a greater design and started adding cartoon characters to they machines. And one of the trends that has taken over social media involves the Nissan GT-R's round rear light cluster becoming the eyes of various characters. Well, the R35 we have here is special, since it serves as a moving home to two cartoon heroes.

4 photos



Sure, with those flashing brake lights, some might say the posterior of the



Come to think of it, this GT-R trend is not that different from what's going on with the Samsung Galaxy S10 hole punch wallpapers, for instance - smartphone aficioandos have decided to integrate the camera area into the nice pixel play adorning the screen and, as any Google search will highlights, the results are stunning. Oh, and by the way, such wallpapers can also address the almost all-screen experience delivered by the Iphone XS, but this is another story for another time.



Returning to the



There would be one exception to this, at least in my universe, which regards chrome wrap. Since their reflection restricts other people's freedom, it's quite okay to be bothered by such second skin jobs.

🤦🏼‍♂️ .....#Repost @jdmdrug with @get_repost ・・・ Thoughts about it? 💭👇🔰 #spongebob A post shared by auto_atrocities (@auto_atrocities) on Apr 19, 2019 at 6:41pm PDT Did I say "heroes"? Perhaps that's not the best term, since it could hardly be used to describe SpongeBob SquarePants and Squidward Tentacles, which are the two faces that adorn Godzilla's rear end.Sure, with those flashing brake lights, some might say the posterior of the GT-R gets creepy. Then again, the current Nissan halo car was styled as a supercar-slaying robot to begin with, so I'm asuming it won't mind the polarizying reactions.Come to think of it, this GT-R trend is not that different from what's going on with the Samsung Galaxy S10 hole punch wallpapers, for instance - smartphone aficioandos have decided to integrate the camera area into the nice pixel play adorning the screen and, as any Google search will highlights, the results are stunning. Oh, and by the way, such wallpapers can also address the almost all-screen experience delivered by the Iphone XS, but this is another story for another time.Returning to the Nissan GT-R you can find in the social media post below, the bottom line is the one that covers any mod of the kind - it's just a wrap, so it can be easily removed whenever the owner of the car desires.There would be one exception to this, at least in my universe, which regards chrome wrap. Since their reflection restricts other people's freedom, it's quite okay to be bothered by such second skin jobs.