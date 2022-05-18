Nissan Juke Rally Tribute Goes From Rendering to Reality, Previews the Juke Hybrid

In mid-2021, Nissan celebrated 50 years since they won the East Africa Rally with a dedicated 240Z, put through its paces by Edgar Herrmann. The tribute model of choice was the second-generation Juke, which was imagined with looks inspired by those of the full-blown racer.
Now the vehicle depicted in those official renderings has become real: ladies and gents, meet the Nissan Juke Hybrid Rally Tribute. A fully operational concept, it previews the upcoming Juke Hybrid that will be introduced in Europe this summer, and it features the production version’s hybrid powertrain.
The assembly combines an internal combustion engine, making 92 hp (94 ps / 69 kW) and 148 Nm (109 lb-ft) of torque, with a 48 hp (49 ps / 36 kW) and 205 Nm (151 lb-ft) electric motor, and a 20 hp (20 ps / 15 kW) high-voltage starter/generator, backed up by a 1.2 kWh water-cooled battery. According to the Japanese automaker, the powertrain is 25% punchier than the gasoline unit and is 40% more fuel efficient in the urban environment, and up to 20% combined. Still, the latter two numbers are subject to homologation.
Another thing that carries over from the Juke Hybrid is the gearbox, which features dog clutches instead of the conventional rings, inspired by the world of motorsport. In order to reduce friction, it doesn’t have a traditional clutch. All starts are 100% electric, and the two electric motors are used to synchronize the gears, providing “smooth, connected, and responsive acceleration,” Nissan says. Controlled by an advanced algorithm, the transmission manages the shift points, battery regeneration, and advanced series-parallel architecture.
As far as the looks are concerned, the Nissan Juke Hybrid Rally Tribute is inspired by the 1971 240Z racer. It sports vintage sponsor logos, the number 11 on the sides, fender flares to accommodate the 265/70 off-road tires wrapped around the 16-inch wheels and extra lights on the hood and roof. Reinforced plates keep the underbody secure, and long-travel suspension further enhances its off-roading credentials.
Inside, Nissan gave it a tubular cage to stiffen the body shell and keep the driver and front passenger safe in case something bad happens. It has two bucket seats with four-point racing harnesses, and no rear seat, as that space was used to fit the spare wheels. An intercom system, fire extinguisher, hydraulic handbrake, and Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel are part of the makeover.
