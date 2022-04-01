2022 Nissan Juke-R Virtually Shows Its True Colors, and They're the Same as the GT-R's

Like it or not, these are some of the pioneers of the modern automotive industry, as they have not only started new trends with these cars, but they are not considered niche products anymore either. And you only have to look at their rivals, which they have indirectly influenced, to understand why.
In this story, we are going to put the spotlight on the second generation Nissan Juke for one obvious reason named Kolesa, as they have turned it into a full-blown ‘R.’ Now, that might not mean anything to you, unless you have a soft spot for small crossovers, or you simply cannot have enough of the GT-R, because what could possibly be that exciting about a Juke-R, right?
Actually (insert meme here), this is a digital ode to the original Nissan Juke-R, which was based on the first-gen. As some of you may remember, a handful of them got the same engine as the R35 GT-R, as well as many other upgrades. The twin-turbo 3.8-liter V6 was tuned to push out 690 brake horsepower, which turned this model into a real pocket rocket.
Other highlights included the dual-clutch automatic transmission lifted from the Godzilla, dedicated exhaust system, custom suspension, Brembo brakes, sticky tires wrapped around the alloys, and bespoke looks. The work continued inside with the front bucket seats, racing harnesses, and roll cage, which created a very racy feel.
‘Juke-R’ logo sits on the left side of the license plate.
There are no swollen wheel arches on this project, but the Nismo-branded alloys are brand-new, and appear to have been lifted from the GT-R. If you look behind them, you will see cross-drilled rotors, and bigger calipers, part of the uprated braking system. Also, it sits closer the ground, as in the real world, it would have a new chassis setup as well. Moreover, due to the obvious weight-saving design of such a model, it might have less comfort and tech equipment.
Unfortunately, the pixel manipulator behind these renderings decided to call it a day before imagining the cockpit. That’s a pity, because we would have wanted to see the Spartan approach, but we can tell you that a modern-day Juke-R would definitely follow in the footsteps of its predecessor in this department too. Thus, it would receive front seats with integrated headrests and extra side bolstering, racing harnesses, and a roll cage to keep occupants protected if something bad happens.
We wouldn’t dream of a new Nissan Juke-R if we were you, because it would be tricky to make due to the stricter emission regulations. On top of that, not many people would be interested in owning a mega crossover, and those who would be, would probably not afford it, because in case you forgot, the original one was a six-digit affair, and it is still valued at well over $200,000 today. That said, do you think the Japanese automaker should still give it a go?
