Republic XP-72 "Superbolt": The P-47's Thunderbolt's Little Known Crescendo

More on this:

1 Here's Why All-Electric Aircraft Are So Much Trickier Than Cars and Trucks

2 This Hangar Takes Old Warplanes and Restores Them to Museum Condition, X-Wing Makes Cameo

3 PowerUp 4.0 Motorized Paper Airplane Kit Is the Ultimate Childhood Throwback

4 Used Gulfstream G200 Jet Looks Like Eddie Van Halen’s Guitar, Costs Less Than a New Chiron

5 Polished P-51 Mustang and F4U Corsair Used to Film Epic Watch Commercial