Used Gulfstream G200 Jet Looks Like Eddie Van Halen’s Guitar, Costs Less Than a New Chiron

If you’re the type of person that can afford to own a private jet, odds are you’re not going to have to choose between being a frequent flyer and owning a hypercar as well. You probably already own a few, to go with a wide range of larger and more comfortable luxury vehicles.
For the sake of argument though, it’s very interesting to think that for less than the price of a brand-new Bugatti Chiron, you could buy something like this 2000 Gulfstream G200, up for grabs through Controller.
The listing values the 21-year-old business jet at $2,695,000, which is also comparable to what you’d spend on a Rimac Nevera if that’s more your thing, rather than the internal combustion engine-powered Bugatti.
We like the G200 for several reasons. First, it has a stylish forward-tilting stance when it’s on the ground, and it can sit up to 10 passengers, depending on the configuration. This one really stands out though, and it’s mainly because of the paint scheme, which pays homage to Eddie Van Halen’s famous guitar.
Other highlights include the 10-passenger configuration, with a 4-passenger dual club setup up front, two-tone seats with diamond quilting, LED lighting for the cabin, HD monitors, WI-FI and loads of other amenities meant to make your time among the clouds feel like a relaxing vacation.
Once you’re in flight, maxing out the two Pratt & Whitney PW306 engines, which produce 6,040 lbf (26.9 kN) of thrust each, could get you to 560 mph (900 kph), although the cruising speed is a slightly more reasonable 528 mph (850 kph). As for the range, the G200 can cover 3,910 miles (6,300 km) at Mach 0.75 with four passengers onboard.
All things considered, the asking price suddenly seems quite fair when taking into account just how many features this jet has. Furthermore, the fact that it pays tribute to one of the greatest guitarists of all time should also appeal to certain buyers.
