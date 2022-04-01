1960 Chevrolet El Camino Sitting for Decades Can Hardly Find a Reason to Live

1960 was a horror year for El Camino. Its sales went down significantly from more than 22,000 units in 1959 to just 14,000 vehicles, so Chevrolet had no other option than to make the obvious call.
The GM brand discontinued the El Camino, trying to focus on the models that brought home the bacon. In addition to refining its iconic models like the Impala and the Corvette, Chevrolet also invested in a new pickup, this time the Greenbrier, based on the Corvair and at some level supposed to replace El Camino.
This El Camino comes with nothing bad news, and at first glance, it has almost nothing that could convince us it’s worth a second chance.
First of all, let’s state the obvious and tell our readers the pickup comes in a very, very, very rough condition. There’s rust pretty much everywhere you look, and it’s not just on the surface. While on the outside the body looks in an average shape, the floors already come with the typical holes in them, so if you believe the vehicle is worth a second chance, be ready for some serious patches.
The interior is also entirely missing, and the front seat in the picture comes from a Pontiac. In other words, not only that it’s very rusty, but this El Camino also lacks many parts, therefore making it even harder to give it a second chance.
The engine under the hood is obviously gone, but this shouldn’t necessarily be a problem given most El Caminos end up restomoded and therefore use another powerplant.
If you believe that a 1960 El Camino sells for cheap, you’re very wrong. eBay seller elpasoconnection isn’t willing to sell this pickup for beer money, as they hope someone would eventually agree to pay $7,000 for it. If you want to inspect it live, this Chevy is parked in El Paso, Texas.
