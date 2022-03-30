The Nissan GT-R Is Dead Down Under, Final Copy To Be Auctioned for Charity

Nissan has been forced to retire the GT-R from Australia as it no longer complies with the new side-impact crash test regulations. The announcement was made last fall, and to celebrate its retirement from the Pacific country, the company introduced two special edition models shortly after, the T-Spec and Nismo SV.
The very last of them, a GT-R T-Spec, is about to hit the auction block, with proceeds over AU$280,000 (equal to US$209,905) benefiting charity, namely the Upper Ferntree Gully Brigade, a volunteer fire service that has served its community since 1926, and the Bridge Builders Youth Charity, an organization that aims to change the lives of young people.
“There is no better way to mark the farewell of an iconic vehicle like the GT-R, and the special edition T-Spec, than to raise money for these two incredible and worthy causes,” said Michael Banjanin, the Ferntree Gully Nissan Dealer Principal. “We’re proud to be part of the Ferntree Gully community, and we’re delighted to be able to give back to the people who give so selflessly to others. There is definitely going to be one very happy GT-R owner soon!”
Now, about those proceeds, you might be wondering why you donate everything over a limit and not the entire sum, right? Because the winning bidder will have to pay the stamp duty and registration, the automaker explains. Moreover, the final price will also include the Luxury Car Tax and GST, and due to all these taxes, the auction will start at AU$395,000 (US$296,115). Hosted through the eBay Charity Hub and overseen by Bid For Good, it will kick off on April 7 and end five days later.
In addition to the car, the winning bidder will also receive a copy of the book ‘GT-R The Journey,’ as well as an additional engine cover. Both of them have been hand-signed by Hiroshi Tamura, the Chief Product Specialist for the GT-R at Nissan’s global headquarters in Yokohama, Japan.
Developed to bridge the gap between the GT-R and GT-R Nismo, the T-Spec variant features a carbon fiber spoiler, forged alloys wrapped in sticky tires from Dunlop, Brembo brakes with ceramic rotors, and exclusive upholstery inside.
