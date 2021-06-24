5 2020 Nissan Juke Debuts With Concept Looks, Enters Production Next Month

2021 Nissan Juke Rally Tribute Concept Is a 240Z African Racer at Heart

Fifty years have passed since Nissan won the 1971 East Africa Rally with the 240Z , driven by Edgar Herrmann, who was assisted by Hans Schuller, and they are celebrating the anniversary with what is probably the coolest looking second-gen Juke. 11 photos



It sports identical decals on the red body, has a black hood, fender flares,



“The Juke Rally Tribute Concept celebrates an iconic moment in Nissan’s heritage, with the participation and victory of the legendary 240Z in the East African Rally in 1971”, said Nissan Europe’s VP of Brand and Customer Experience, Coralie Musy. “As well as celebrating that victory, it reflects Nissan’s pioneering history in crossovers, striking design and electrified powertrains”.



While Nissan’s Juke Rally Tribute Concept doesn’t exist in the real world, the 240Z that won the rally half a century ago is alive and well, having been restored in 2013. The racer is part of the company’s collection, housed in Zama, the Kanagawa prefecture in Japan, close to their headquarters.



As for the



As for the second generation Juke, it was introduced towards the end of 2019, with an evolutionary yet more restrained exterior styling, and a youthful cockpit with lively trim and a modern infotainment system.

Since then, the subcompact crossover, which challenges the likes of the Peugeot 2008, Opel Mokka, Ford Puma, Hyundai Kona and other such rides, has been joined by the new electrified Qashqai in Europe, otherwise known as the Rogue Sport on the other side of the pond. Nissan's European high-riding vehicle family will be joined by the new X-Trail – aka America's Rogue - next year.

