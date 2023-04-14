New Google Maps Version for iPhone and CarPlay Includes a Quiet Fix

Despite the competition in the navigation space getting fiercer, Google Maps continues to dominate the category. As such, Google Maps has the largest user base, even on Apple’s playground.
Every little bug in the application eventually impacts a significant number of users, which is precisely why Google must always fix such problems promptly.
The most recent Google Maps update for iOS devices resolves a bug discovered in March. Here’s everything you need to know about it.
The trip sharing option in Google Maps is currently among the most popular features. With this feature, users can let friends and family keep track of their driving journey and see the progress in real time. When sharing a trip in Google Maps, the application generates a dedicated link others can use to access journey information and real-time location data.
Starting in May, Google Maps no longer generated this link on iOS devices. I noticed the bug shortly after installing version 6.57, but so far, I’ve only seen sporadic reports of this behavior. As such, the bug wasn’t necessarily widespread, though I’m seeing more than a dozen users complaining about the same glitch on Google’s forums.
Google has since rolled out five new Google Maps updates, but only the most recent version addressed the glitch.
Due to the bug, when trying to share a trip, Google Maps still allowed users to choose a contact but without actually sending them a link. After installing version 6.62, which started rolling out this week, the expected behavior is back, with sharing once again working properly.
The search giant never discussed this bug publicly, so confirmation that this update indeed resolves the problem does not exist. However, several users have also confirmed in the said Google thread that everything is back to normal after installing the latest update.
The iOS version of Google Maps powers both the iPhone and the CarPlay experience. Google did not share a changelog for version 6.62, so if you’ve previously encountered a glitch on either of these two platforms, make sure you install this update. Chances are Google introduced additional fixes, but without an official changelog, it’s hard to tell if the update resolves other widespread problems too.
In the meantime, the experience with Google Maps navigation continues to be mixed in the CarPlay world. The app still experiences random GPS location tracking problems, with users most often tempted to switch to another app because of inconsistent navigation. Location errors come and go in Google Maps, suggesting the app might not necessarily be the one to blame. However, the Mountain View search giant looking into reports and delivering updates as fast as possible helps the app both now and in the long term.
The most recent Google Maps update for iOS devices resolves a bug discovered in March. Here’s everything you need to know about it.
The trip sharing option in Google Maps is currently among the most popular features. With this feature, users can let friends and family keep track of their driving journey and see the progress in real time. When sharing a trip in Google Maps, the application generates a dedicated link others can use to access journey information and real-time location data.
Starting in May, Google Maps no longer generated this link on iOS devices. I noticed the bug shortly after installing version 6.57, but so far, I’ve only seen sporadic reports of this behavior. As such, the bug wasn’t necessarily widespread, though I’m seeing more than a dozen users complaining about the same glitch on Google’s forums.
Google has since rolled out five new Google Maps updates, but only the most recent version addressed the glitch.
Due to the bug, when trying to share a trip, Google Maps still allowed users to choose a contact but without actually sending them a link. After installing version 6.62, which started rolling out this week, the expected behavior is back, with sharing once again working properly.
The search giant never discussed this bug publicly, so confirmation that this update indeed resolves the problem does not exist. However, several users have also confirmed in the said Google thread that everything is back to normal after installing the latest update.
The iOS version of Google Maps powers both the iPhone and the CarPlay experience. Google did not share a changelog for version 6.62, so if you’ve previously encountered a glitch on either of these two platforms, make sure you install this update. Chances are Google introduced additional fixes, but without an official changelog, it’s hard to tell if the update resolves other widespread problems too.
In the meantime, the experience with Google Maps navigation continues to be mixed in the CarPlay world. The app still experiences random GPS location tracking problems, with users most often tempted to switch to another app because of inconsistent navigation. Location errors come and go in Google Maps, suggesting the app might not necessarily be the one to blame. However, the Mountain View search giant looking into reports and delivering updates as fast as possible helps the app both now and in the long term.