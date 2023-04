1-in-150 California-Only EQS 580 Sedan City Edition Offer Is Mercedes Christmas in Spring

AMG

The German giant will only produce 150 units of this urban-dwelling electric luxury car, all sold in the greater Los Angeles, California, region. Each EQS City Edition is easily identifiable by a model-exclusive badge on the exterior and center console. The emblem features the California state outline as a remembrance of the vehicle’s pertinence to the Golden State.A “1 of 150 City Edition” inscription is labeled on the badge to further delimitate the California-only electric Merc from its ordinary EQS siblings. Other than these marks of nobility, the city edition of the EQS offers a choice of two designer-curated liveries.MANUFAKTUR Diamond White Metallic paint with Macchiato Beige and Space Grey Leather (I know, they can’t just use plain civilian parlance) is one. The second selection is equally tongue-twisting: Twilight Blue Metallic paint over Neva Grey and Sable Brown Leather. Regardless of the color scheme , the Natural Grain Yacht-design Walnut Wood trim is offered, andwheels finish the picture.The cars go on sale this month, and each California-branded EQS 580 Sedan includes a package that offers “charging features, micro-mobility, and a connection to the local community.” The EVs benefit from two-year unlimited 30-minute free charging sessions on Electrify America's DC network. Additionally, two-year complimentary maintenance servicing is thrown in.However, the urban-ranked EQS also comes with a new suite of charging amenities for home and on the road. Mercedes-Benz USA has landed a deal with ChargePoint to gift each City Edition customer a “100%-off” promo code for a ChargePoint Home Flex charger.And that’s not all: the House of the Silver Arrows goes full length and offers a $1,000 Qmerit credit for charging hardware at-home installation. This bonus includes Qmerit Concierge: extended support, and an available technician to assist with the installation if required and requested.It gets better (by now, tree-loving environmentalists with deep pockets and relocation availability will get ecstatic): the California City Edition EQS 580 Sedan comes with a $250 “Mercedes me” credit for ChargePoint network refills.And the list goes on, with an electric scooter one-year all-access subscription for each of the 150 limited-edition buyers. The Unagi Model One Voyager is the 25-mile-range (40-kilometer) choose-your-own-color micro-mobility solution that has insurance and maintenance costs covered.Whether or not the limited-edition EQS is a subtle hint to California’s long-standing tradition of emission-restrictive regulation is a low-end topic of interest. However, Mercedes-Benz paid close attention to the air quality outside and inside the City Edition.The exclusive all-wheel-drive model has Energizing Air Control Plus with HEPA filtration as standard, and that pollutant-fending purification system is claimed to block 99% of particulate impurities. The three-stage air filter creates a cabin atmosphere similar to an operating room in a surgical hospital. The activated charcoal in the in-car climate controller blocks “ultrafine particles, smog, and odors.”