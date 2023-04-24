1-in-150 California-Only EQS 580 Sedan City Edition Offer Is Mercedes Christmas in Spring

Sometimes, carmakers make enigmatic decisions regarding a particular model, and the automotive universe is left with a raised eyebrow, an unanswered question, and a limited-edition version of an automobile. At least, this would be the impression left by the Mercedes-Benz with the EQS 580 4MATIC Sedan City Edition. But the electrifying offer (just like the proverbial temptation) is in the details, not just in the car itself.
The German giant will only produce 150 units of this urban-dwelling electric luxury car, all sold in the greater Los Angeles, California, region. Each EQS City Edition is easily identifiable by a model-exclusive badge on the exterior and center console. The emblem features the California state outline as a remembrance of the vehicle’s pertinence to the Golden State.
A “1 of 150 City Edition” inscription is labeled on the badge to further delimitate the California-only electric Merc from its ordinary EQS siblings. Other than these marks of nobility, the city edition of the EQS offers a choice of two designer-curated liveries.
MANUFAKTUR Diamond White Metallic paint with Macchiato Beige and Space Grey Leather (I know, they can’t just use plain civilian parlance) is one. The second selection is equally tongue-twisting: Twilight Blue Metallic paint over Neva Grey and Sable Brown Leather. Regardless of the color scheme, the Natural Grain Yacht-design Walnut Wood trim is offered, and AMG wheels finish the picture.
However, the urban-ranked EQS also comes with a new suite of charging amenities for home and on the road. Mercedes-Benz USA has landed a deal with ChargePoint to gift each City Edition customer a “100%-off” promo code for a ChargePoint Home Flex charger.
And that’s not all: the House of the Silver Arrows goes full length and offers a $1,000 Qmerit credit for charging hardware at-home installation. This bonus includes Qmerit Concierge: extended support, and an available technician to assist with the installation if required and requested.
And the list goes on, with an electric scooter one-year all-access subscription for each of the 150 limited-edition buyers. The Unagi Model One Voyager is the 25-mile-range (40-kilometer) choose-your-own-color micro-mobility solution that has insurance and maintenance costs covered.
Whether or not the limited-edition EQS is a subtle hint to California’s long-standing tradition of emission-restrictive regulation is a low-end topic of interest. However, Mercedes-Benz paid close attention to the air quality outside and inside the City Edition.
The exclusive all-wheel-drive model has Energizing Air Control Plus with HEPA filtration as standard, and that pollutant-fending purification system is claimed to block 99% of particulate impurities. The three-stage air filter creates a cabin atmosphere similar to an operating room in a surgical hospital. The activated charcoal in the in-car climate controller blocks “ultrafine particles, smog, and odors.”
A “1 of 150 City Edition” inscription is labeled on the badge to further delimitate the California-only electric Merc from its ordinary EQS siblings. Other than these marks of nobility, the city edition of the EQS offers a choice of two designer-curated liveries.
MANUFAKTUR Diamond White Metallic paint with Macchiato Beige and Space Grey Leather (I know, they can’t just use plain civilian parlance) is one. The second selection is equally tongue-twisting: Twilight Blue Metallic paint over Neva Grey and Sable Brown Leather. Regardless of the color scheme, the Natural Grain Yacht-design Walnut Wood trim is offered, and AMG wheels finish the picture.
The cars go on sale this month, and each California-branded EQS 580 Sedan includes a package that offers “charging features, micro-mobility, and a connection to the local community.” The EVs benefit from two-year unlimited 30-minute free charging sessions on Electrify America's DC network. Additionally, two-year complimentary maintenance servicing is thrown in.
However, the urban-ranked EQS also comes with a new suite of charging amenities for home and on the road. Mercedes-Benz USA has landed a deal with ChargePoint to gift each City Edition customer a “100%-off” promo code for a ChargePoint Home Flex charger.
And that’s not all: the House of the Silver Arrows goes full length and offers a $1,000 Qmerit credit for charging hardware at-home installation. This bonus includes Qmerit Concierge: extended support, and an available technician to assist with the installation if required and requested.
It gets better (by now, tree-loving environmentalists with deep pockets and relocation availability will get ecstatic): the California City Edition EQS 580 Sedan comes with a $250 “Mercedes me” credit for ChargePoint network refills.
And the list goes on, with an electric scooter one-year all-access subscription for each of the 150 limited-edition buyers. The Unagi Model One Voyager is the 25-mile-range (40-kilometer) choose-your-own-color micro-mobility solution that has insurance and maintenance costs covered.
Whether or not the limited-edition EQS is a subtle hint to California’s long-standing tradition of emission-restrictive regulation is a low-end topic of interest. However, Mercedes-Benz paid close attention to the air quality outside and inside the City Edition.
The exclusive all-wheel-drive model has Energizing Air Control Plus with HEPA filtration as standard, and that pollutant-fending purification system is claimed to block 99% of particulate impurities. The three-stage air filter creates a cabin atmosphere similar to an operating room in a surgical hospital. The activated charcoal in the in-car climate controller blocks “ultrafine particles, smog, and odors.”