2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R Drag Races Tuned Toyota GR Supra, Prepare to Be Surprised

After a 17-year hiatus, Toyota resurrected the Supra in 2019 as a 2020 model. But as opposed to the A80, the A90 is more German than Japanese sports car due to a BMW CLAR-derived platform and BMW-sourced I6.
Toyota didn't really have a choice, though, and neither did BMW with the Z4. Both parties decided that partnering up to share development costs is the only viable way of bringing new generations of the Supra and Z4 to market. We also have to remember that sports cars don't sell too well nowadays, prompting the German and Japanese automakers to join forces instead of spending a gazillion bucks separately to design the A90 and G29.
The Supra in the featured clip is a 2020 model, which means that it packs the B58 engine and an eight-speed automatic supplied by ZF Friedrichshafen AG. When it was brand-spanking new, the 3.0-liter single turbo inline-six engine produced 335 horsepower and 365 pound-feet (495 Nm) of torque at the crankshaft. Don't believe said figures, though, because BMW underrates the B58 in every single application, including the A90.
What's more, the car in the video below is anything but stock. Finished in Downshift Blue and modified with yellow-tinted headlights, the A90 further boasts Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires and a few aero bits that weren't available from the factory for the 2020 model year. The biggest modifications, however, concern the engine and exhaust system. The mods in question improve the peak output to 440 horsepower at the rear wheels according to the owner, who confesses that his Supra never saw a dyno.
Tipping the scales at roughly 3,400 pounds (1,542 kilograms), the Japanese coupe with German underpinnings is joined by a very different animal in the guise of a Raptor R. The main difference between the Raptor and Raptor R is – of course – the engine. Rather than Ford's well-known EcoBoost V6, this variant rocks a supercharged V8 codenamed Predator. It's pretty much the same engine as the one fitted to the Shelby GT500.
Being a half-ton pickup, the Raptor R doesn't use the dual-clutch transmission of the Shelby GT500. The Dearborn-based automaker modified the 10R80 specifically for this application. The bad news? Ford couldn't make a case for launch control, which is why the best way to launch the Raptor R is brake torquing.
This 6,000-pound (2,722-kilogram) behemoth packs 700 horsepower and 640 pound-feet (868 Nm) at the crankshaft. Professional off-road racer Christopher Polvoorde makes good use of that power and torque in a grand total of four races, split between three digs and a rolling start race. Even though the Supra wins one race by a bumper, the Raptor R makes easy work of the 'Yota over the course of 1,000 feet (make that 304.8 meters).
What's more surprising is how the Raptor R, fitted with 37-inch AT rubber from BFGoodrich, obliterates the Supra from a rolling start without breaking a sweat. It's a fast truck, alright, albeit a very expensive one of those at $30,575 in addition to the $76,775 recommended sticker price of the V6 sibling.
