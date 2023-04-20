Long Overdue Sixth-Gen 2024 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro Has a Virtually Traditional Appearance

Currently, if you ask North American automotive enthusiasts about the most active Japanese carmaker on the market, there is ample chance for receiving a unanimous "Toyota" response. And they are probably right.
After all, they have an extensive roster in the United States, so it is natural for the lifecycles to succeed like a charm. As of late, we have seen almost everything, from the quirky reintroduction of the S235 sixteenth generation Crown to the US market as a novel crossover-sedan to the arrival of the all-new 2023 Prius 'Hybrid Reborn,' including in Prime plug-in hybrid form.
And the hype surrounding the crossover, SUV, and truck zone is well earned, indeed, by Toyota, as well. For example, they got rid of the 'puny' C-HR subcompact CUV and replaced it with the 2023 Corolla Cross and Corolla Cross Hybrid. They also doubled down on the Highlander prowess with the first-ever 2024 Grand Highlander three-row CUV. And the truck atmosphere is hotter than ever due to the introduction of the XK70 third-gen 2022 Tundra, its XK80 third iteration Sequoia SUV sibling, and the impending drop of the 2024 Tacoma on the production catwalk.
Speaking of the best-selling mid-size pickup truck, the N300 version, which has been on the market since 2015 and already went through a mid-life cycle facelift in 2020, is now gearing up with a lengthy yet informative teaser campaign for the arrival of the fourth iteration. Already we know quite a lot about the popular model – from the fact that it exudes mini-Tundra vibes to the electrified point of the TRD Pro getting access to the mighty i-Force Max hybrid powertrain.
Additionally, the company has also promised the all-new 2024 Tacoma will get access to the Trailhunter series, as well as to features that should make it both an on- and off-road hero, such as rear disc brakes and Fox QS3 adjustable shocks, among many others. Naturally, that attracted much attention – both in the real world and across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. And, as far as the latter is concerned, after illustrating the 2024 Tacoma TRD Pro and Trailhunter to the best of their skills and knowledge, they have already moved on to other Toyota fish awaiting the CGI frying pan.
Of course, the easiest suspect for an unofficial digital presentation is 2024 Tacoma's sibling, the long-overdue sixth-generation 4Runner SUV. Considering the current N280 interpretation has been around since 2009, one would expect that pixel masters believe some mighty big chances are in store for the Ford Bronco and Jeep Wrangler rival. Well, some might think that – but not this CGI expert. And not at all, which is perhaps a big shame and a huge missed opportunity.
So, here is the Halo oto channel on YouTube and its latest feature (embedded below), which provides fresh automotive information corroborated with their virtual designs. Now there is a new CGI take on Toyota's SUV, but their hypothetical 2024 Toyota 4Runner looks just like another redesign, if you ask us, despite the colorful virtual reel.
As such, do take all this with a massive grain of salt – at least as far as the exterior design is concerned. Regarding the powertrain options, though, we agree with the host on the fact that, most likely, Toyota will share all the 2024 Tacoma options with the 4Runner sibling, including the i-Force Max hybrid V6 engine that could arrive on the TRD Pro with as much as 437 horsepower – just like on the latest Tundra and Sequoia.
