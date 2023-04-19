'Tenebra' Is a Different Kind of Lambo Aventador Heir, Stems From Imagination

The Sant'Agata Bolognese-based exotic Italian automaker is doing great right now. Their best-selling Urus super-SUV was renewed, the little Huracan has embarked on fresh limited-edition adventures, and their flagship V12 supercar has now entered the electrified hypercar territory.
At large, after the incredible record sales results posted last year, Lamborghini is expected to deliver even more units in 2023 now that the Urus can be had both as the Urus Performante and as the refreshed Urus S. Plus, while the Huracan Sterrato is not going to be a mass-market endeavor, it is always nice to have something to oppose the competition – such as the new Porsche 911 Dakar.
Even better, after over a decade in production (early 2011 through late 2022), the Lamborghini Aventador flagship was finally retired in favor of the new all-new Revuelto plug-in hybrid V12 hero. The Aventador mid-engine sports car – named after a Spanish fighting bull from Zaragoza – has had a long and storied journey, with countless models to keep the hype flowing and just as many special editions and variations. From the initial LP 700-4 coupe and Roadster through the Aventador S, SV, SVJ, and Ultimae, and from the Aventador J to the SVJ 63, among others, there was nothing that Lambo didn't try.
Now, though, almost everyone is gearing up for the new Revuelto chapter that will bring – when production starts during the second part of the year – an evolved design, a lighter carbon fiber monocoque body, CFRP and high-strength aluminum alloy elements, plus a new 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine hooked to a trio of electric motors and a Li-Ion battery pack. Together, they combine to offer 1,001 horsepower (1,015 ps), a sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) in 2.5 seconds, and a top speed of more than 220 mph (350 kph).
But that does not mean the Revuelto has made the Aventador so easily forgettable. Not in the real world or even across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. Over there, artist Giulio Partisani, founder of Octon: Creative Dungeon (aka oct8n on social media), has decided to bring back something from CGI memory. The pixel master, who previously worked for Koenisgegg, Honda, Jaguar, Ferrari, or Bertone, has decided to speculate the hype regarding the Lambo transfer of flagship power from Aventador to Revuelto crowns – in his way!
As such, meet 'Tenebra,' which means 'darkness' in Italian, a project from around two years ago. The story revolves around a failed client pitch – and the rejection almost got it totally abandoned. 'Almost' is the key word here, as the author felt sorry about it, and since he cared about the 'poor thing,' he recently decided to dig it from its CGI grave to gain a new lease of life – in stealthy gray but also ritzy crimson attire. Initially based on the Lambo Huracan, in time, this virtual supercar evolved toward the top of the Lambo food chain, and the base configuration switched to the Aventador – but with few common elements aside from the generally aggressive allure or the wedge shape.
Still, it could serve as an excellent pitch for an alternative design to the real world's Revuelto if that electrified Lambo flagship is not to your liking. The 'Tenebra' was "inspired by the classic Italian designs from the 1960s, with a twist of 'don't you worry, I'll take care of it!' Given that we are dealing with something that is entirely wishful thinking, the proportions can be anything the author likes, which is why the supercar is ten inches (25.4 cm) wider and five inches (12.7 cm) lower than the original inspiration! Plus, the wheels have a staggered configuration, with 'tiny' 20 inchers at the front and 'normal-sized' 22s at the back.
In the end, there is also a conclusion: the keywords for the project were "soft wedge, muscular, plus Top Gun – but not too much." Hey, that doesn't cut it for us, though! The author left out a crucial detail – what on Earth could power this 'Tenebra' to make it a worthy Aventador successor in place of Lambo's Revuelto? Well, I guess we will never know, unfortunately.
