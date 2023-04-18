Chevy Impala SS 'Electra' EV Looks Like AI Designed Zero-Emission Cars for the 1990s

If you want an ICE-focused pony or muscle car model for your 2024 model year purchase, then look no further than the Blue Oval offerings of the Mustang variety. If you want something EV, you better wait for Dodge to comply. So, how about Chevrolet?
Right now, it looks like Christmas for anyone in the market for a 2024 Ford Mustang. Starting this summer (Christmas in July, wink, wink) with its home base of America, the seventh generation of the pony/muscle car will then travel to more than 100 markets to keep up with the promise of being the best-selling sports car in the world over the past decade or so.
At the other end of the emissions spectrum, the EV opportunities are solely present from the Dodge direction, for now. As such, after wrapping up with the ICE-powered Charger and Challenger nameplates for the 2023 model year and after the seven 'Last Call' special editions have reached their collector enthusiasts, the Charger Daytona SRT concept will prepare for no less than nine Banshee EV power levels when it is time to become a series product.
Again, what about Chevrolet? Well, the General Motors subsidiary is ending the sixth-generation Camaro lineage in January 2024, and fans are only getting a singular Collector's Edition to mark the sad moment. The company has promised the nameplate isn't dead – though there are no immediate plans for a successor, either. And that is something fans cannot live with, of course. As such, no wonder some of them are taking matters into their hands or, instead, at the tip of the CGI brush, as is the case here.
Meet the virtual artist hiding behind the automotive.ai label on social media, who traditionally brings us AI automotive designs from a parallel universe and usually gives us plenty of choices. Just recently, he digitally fell in love with the boxy designs of the 1980s and 1990s, so he decided to instruct his AI assistant to come up with something to quench the passion. Among quirky Land Rover Discovery SUVs, funny-looking BMW designs that were ironical toward the kidney grille (just like everyone else, it seems these Ais are becoming more and more human by the day), or Ram and Ford trucks, there were also some exciting visions of Chevrolet vehicles.
One example would be the modern-retro Chevy trucks that would not look out of place if somebody remade the Dallas TV series right now, and another is also the "new" Chevy Caprice Wagon that would make any woodie station wagon fan incredibly proud of owning one. But chief among them was also the resurrected 1994 to 1996 Chevrolet Impala SS that should adopt the 'Electra' nameplate – at the behest of the channel's fans – because it's an "EV to go up against that electric" Mopar. Cool, right?
