Ford says the Mustang is the world's best-selling sports car over the last 10 years combined. The claim is based on registration data from S&P Global Mobility, which captures 95 percent of global volumes in more than 80 countries. No definitive number is given, though, but we do know that the S550's best years were 2015 and 2016.
Developed from the outset as a global car, the sixth-generation Mustang totaled 15,204 deliveries in Europe and the United Kingdom in 2016. Back home in the United States where it's made, deliveries topped 122,439 in 2015, the first full year of production of the S550.
Replaced by the S650, the Mustang is likely to keep its best-selling sports car title for the years to come. Ford has recently confirmed that more than 100 markets are going to receive the seventh-generation pony car, beginning with North America this coming summer.
Launched a whopping 59 years ago, the Mustang also happens to be a ray of light for the pony car genre. General Motors recently confirmed that it’s pulling the plug on the long-running Camaro, the direct rival of the 'Stang. Over at Chrysler – a.k.a. Stellantis after the merger with Groupe PSA – the Challenger and Charger are both going the way of the dodo after 2023. Only the Charger has been confirmed to return to the lineup, although as an electric coupe rather than an ICE car.
The Camaro is expected to come back as an electric sedan, but once again, we don't know for certain what General Motors actually plans for this long-running nameplate. There's hearsay according to which the Mustang is going electric for the S750, but on the upside, the S750 is allegedly a coupe rather than a crossover.
In any case, it's commendable that Ford allocated the resources necessary to give the internal combustion-engined Mustang one last ride before the curtains fall on the good ol' 5.0-liter Coyote. Speaking of which, Ford has also redesigned the naturally-aspirated V8 for the S650, along with the base 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine.
Now available to configure stateside, the 2024 model year Mustang packs 315 horsepower and 350 pound-feet (475 Nm) in EcoBoost attire. Connected exclusively to a 10-speed automatic developed by the Dearborn-based automaker, the re-engineered EcoBoost is joined by a thundering V8 with not one, but two throttle bodies.
There are three tunes available for the Coyote, starting with 480 horsepower and 415 pound-feet (563 Nm). GT vehicles equipped with a fancy exhaust featuring active valves are good for 486 horsepower and 418 pound-feet (567 Nm). The Mach 1-replacing Dark Horse is the ultimate expression of the 'Stang this year, with 500 ponies on tap thanks to a few notable upgrades, including a set of connecting rods from the 5.2-liter Predator supercharged V8 of the S550 Shelby GT500.
The S650 Shelby GT500 has been recently spied in soft-top flavor. Between the Dark Horse and Shelby GT500, the Ford Motor Company is expected to launch a Mustang GT3-inspired pony. Ford big kahuna proposed a street-legal version of the GT3 back in March 2023, but it remains to be seen if the road-going variant will carry over the 5.4-liter Coyote lump of the racing car.
