Electric Ineos SUV Confirmed With the Promise of World-Class Off-Road Capability

Although not a perfect replica of the original, the Grenadier was designed from the outset to be a Defender in both spirit and capability. Produced in France at the assembly plant where smart cars used to be made, the Grenadier will be joined by an electric sibling in 2026.
Ineos confirmed the gradual transition to a zero-emission lineup back in May 2022, and this is the first all-electric model to be confirmed as part of that plan. Smaller than the internal combustion-engined Grenadier, the yet-unnamed model is currently under development with the help of the peeps at Magna. It will be produced at Magna's assembly plant in Austria, where the contract manufacturer currently produces a plethora of models. The Mercedes-Benz G-Class comes to mind, a body-on-frame icon just like Land Rover's previous-gen Defender.
Ineos didn't reveal how small the newcomer actually is compared to the Grenadier, nor did it share any estimates in regard to driving range. On the other hand, we do know that production will kick off in 2026. Part of the development work will be carried out by Magna on the Schockl mountain in Austria to ensure world-class off-road capability. Considering that Magna collaborated with Ineos for the Grenadier as engineering partner, the electric model is certain to impress off the beaten path.
In terms of potential rivals, we can rule out the Mercedes-Benz EQG because it features pretty similar dimensions to the Grenadier. A better pick would be Jeep's upcoming Recon, a Wrangler-sized utility vehicle based on the STLA Large platform. It's a unibody, alright! Ineos didn't say whether the yet-to-be-named electric SUV is a unibody or a body-on-frame design.
Built on a box-section ladder frame with Carraro heavy-duty axles for both ends, the Grenadier comes with Eibach-supplied coil springs for both the front and rear axles. The only transmission available is the ZF 8HP we all know and love from countless applications. Under the hood, you'll find a 3.0-liter I6 supplied by BMW.
The culprit either comes in the guise of the B57 turbo diesel or B58 turbo gasser, two powerplants that are sufficiently powerful and torquey for a vehicle of these dimensions and weight. Currently available as a Utility Wagon and Station Wagon in the United Kingdom, where founder Sir Jim Ratcliffe hails from, the Grenadier will be available as a pickup in due time.
The Grenadier will receive a fuel-cell variant in the period between 2030 and 2032 according to Mark Tennant, the commercial director at Ineos Automotive. He also told us that a battery-electric Grenadier prototype had been tested in secret but proved too heavy for what they were gunning for. As a result, Ineos entered into a partnership with Hyundai to gain access to the South Korean automaker's fuel-cell technology. Last but certainly not least, Tennant made it clear that the pickup will have a longer wheelbase than the SUV.
