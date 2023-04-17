Ava Yachts Reveals Innovative Fuelless Catamaran With Wingsails

The current goal of many players in the yachting industry is reducing their vessels' environmental footprint, achieving zero carbon emissions, and thus shaping a more sustainable future. There are several shipbuilders that actually walk the talk on sustainability, and one of them is Alva Yachts. The German electric solar catamaran and sailboat builder has recently unveiled the Alva Ocean Eco 90 H2, a fuel-free 90-foot (27-5-meter) superyacht catamaran with wingsails that will rely solely on sustainable sources of energy.

10 photos Photo: Alva Yachts