Ava Yachts Reveals Innovative Fuelless Catamaran With Wingsails

The current goal of many players in the yachting industry is reducing their vessels' environmental footprint, achieving zero carbon emissions, and thus shaping a more sustainable future. There are several shipbuilders that actually walk the talk on sustainability, and one of them is Alva Yachts. The German electric solar catamaran and sailboat builder has recently unveiled the Alva Ocean Eco 90 H2, a fuel-free 90-foot (27-5-meter) superyacht catamaran with wingsails that will rely solely on sustainable sources of energy.
Founded in early 2020 by Mathias May and Holger Henn, Alva Yachts is a relatively new company, but they hope the new wingsail catamaran will show the potential of sustainable, zero-emission yachting and will help change the way superyacht owners around the world perceive yachting and shift their minds toward eco-innovation.
The Ocean Eco 90 H2 is an innovative project that perfectly blends form and function and has been designed with responsible yachting in mind. It was developed as a full-electric catamaran powered by hydrogen fuel cells, featuring fully electric drive and Ayro's Oceanwings wind propulsion system. It is equipped with two performance electric motors connected to a 500+ kWh battery pack fueled by 2,150 square feet (200 square meters) of solar panels.
For recharging the battery, the vessel will also have a hydrogen fuel cell range extender. This will be supplied by EODev and integrated by SECO Marine.
As for Ayro’s wind propulsion system, it employs wing sails equipped with wind sensors that will analyze the data and thus help adjust the angle of attack and camber to optimize performance.
Alva Yachts executives are aware that such an ambitious project entails certain challenges; that’s why they have been collaborating with classification partner DNV and engineering partner iYacht to explore new technologies that helped them overcome any bump along the way.
"A superyacht that can operate without fossil fuel is something we could only dream of. But with the help of strong partners and a lot of effort from the Alva team, we want to show what is possible in boat building today," commented Holger Henn, CEO of Alva Yachts.
In terms of design, the innovative catamaran sports an open concept across the flybridge, helm station, and sky lounge. Guests on board will also be able to enjoy a cocktail bar and a jacuzzi on the top deck. Meanwhile, on the aft deck, there will be a large beach club, twin bathing platforms providing easy access to the water, and plenty of lounging space.
Featuring a beam of 46 feet (14 meters), the vessel offers plenty of space for relaxation zones and above-deck living.
As for accommodations on board the vessel, there is a spacious master suite with a private study, two ensuite doubles, and a twin cabin. An additional two single rooms are located in the portside hull and are perfect for accommodating crew members. Unalome Design takes care of the yacht’s the interior design.
The zero-emission Ocean Eco 90 H2 offers not only a sustainable means of travel on water but also luxurious amenities and a stable sailing experience, marking a crucial milestone in the ongoing journey toward a more eco-friendly yachting industry.
The vessel is expected to be delivered in late 2024, and its owner reportedly plans to use it for private and corporate events but also for chartering.
The Ocean Eco 90 H2 is an innovative project that perfectly blends form and function and has been designed with responsible yachting in mind. It was developed as a full-electric catamaran powered by hydrogen fuel cells, featuring fully electric drive and Ayro's Oceanwings wind propulsion system. It is equipped with two performance electric motors connected to a 500+ kWh battery pack fueled by 2,150 square feet (200 square meters) of solar panels.
For recharging the battery, the vessel will also have a hydrogen fuel cell range extender. This will be supplied by EODev and integrated by SECO Marine.
As for Ayro’s wind propulsion system, it employs wing sails equipped with wind sensors that will analyze the data and thus help adjust the angle of attack and camber to optimize performance.
Alva Yachts executives are aware that such an ambitious project entails certain challenges; that’s why they have been collaborating with classification partner DNV and engineering partner iYacht to explore new technologies that helped them overcome any bump along the way.
"A superyacht that can operate without fossil fuel is something we could only dream of. But with the help of strong partners and a lot of effort from the Alva team, we want to show what is possible in boat building today," commented Holger Henn, CEO of Alva Yachts.
In terms of design, the innovative catamaran sports an open concept across the flybridge, helm station, and sky lounge. Guests on board will also be able to enjoy a cocktail bar and a jacuzzi on the top deck. Meanwhile, on the aft deck, there will be a large beach club, twin bathing platforms providing easy access to the water, and plenty of lounging space.
Featuring a beam of 46 feet (14 meters), the vessel offers plenty of space for relaxation zones and above-deck living.
As for accommodations on board the vessel, there is a spacious master suite with a private study, two ensuite doubles, and a twin cabin. An additional two single rooms are located in the portside hull and are perfect for accommodating crew members. Unalome Design takes care of the yacht’s the interior design.
The zero-emission Ocean Eco 90 H2 offers not only a sustainable means of travel on water but also luxurious amenities and a stable sailing experience, marking a crucial milestone in the ongoing journey toward a more eco-friendly yachting industry.
The vessel is expected to be delivered in late 2024, and its owner reportedly plans to use it for private and corporate events but also for chartering.